Saddening reality of MCP’s continued political violence is deafening silence from Chakwera in condemning the acts—DPP

The AFORD members that were attacked and reported the incident to police

* This comes at a time when we are celebrating 30 years of democracy in this country

* The DPP warns the MCP and its leadership that this is not the democracy that we fought for against one party state, the MCP state

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has condemned “in strongest terms” the continued political violence being perpetrated by members of the Malawi Congress Party against opposition parties ahead of the 2025 General Elections.

In a statement issued by party spokesperson, Shadric Namalomba, the DPP maintains that the “saddening reality is the deafening silence” from the Head of State and MCP President Lazarus Chakwera in failing to condemn the “evil acts”.

This follows the latest of such attacks by suspected MCP supporters on Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) members on Friday in Mponela as they were doing preparatory rehearsals for the mega rally that is scheduled today.

The DPP observes that “a lot of people, particularly women and the youth were severely beaten and their party clothes savagely torn”.

“This comes at a time when we are celebrating 30 years of democracy in this country,” said Namalomba in the statement. “The DPP warns the MCP and its leadership that this is not the democracy that we fought for against one party state, the MCP state.

“The DPP is, however, not surprised that despite the MCP benefitting from the fruits of democracy which they vehemently opposed, the MCP with its President Chakwera is now at the fore unleashing political violence on opposition parties.

“The wave of MCP violence is unacceptable. The DPP is calling on Malawi Police Service to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators of this string of political violence.”

Yesterday, when reporting of the violence against AFORD members, Zodiak Online contacted Mponela Police spokesperson, Macpatson Msadala, who responded that they had not yet received a complaint on the matter.

But in a video clip that is circulating, shows the victims at Mponela Police where they said they lodged their complaint. The reporter in the video clip emphasised that they had planned to hold the rally at a football pitch belonging to Mponela Police but they were told to change venues.

The AFORD strongly maintained that the perpetrators of the violence were MCP members and director of public relations & marketing officer for the Party, Chris Taulo told Zodiak Online, in the course of their preparatory exercise, the MCP followers appeared and allegedly attacked the supporters, leaving some of them severely injured.

But MCP national publicity secretary Ezekiel Ching’oma told Zodiak Online that the allegations are not true, urging AFORD to properly investigate the incident before coming to the conclusion that they were attacked by MCP supporters.

In February at Mbowe Filling Station in Lilongwe, thugs armed with stones, panga knives and catapults damaged cars, injured people and scattered DPP members who had gathered in readiness for what was termed ‘Blue Convoy Parade’.





Following the despicable actions, whose perpetrators were also suspected to be MCP supporters, the country’s Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima’s UTM Party responded and also attacked the perpetrators of the crime.

The UTM Party is in the MCP-led Tonse Alliance but UTM took a stance against the increased cases of politically-connected fracases and through publicity secretary, Felix Njawala, the UTM Party said the “savage act was clearly organized and coordinated by individuals with connections and resources”— and thus they expected the full force of the law to take its course.

“We insist on unbiased action, without fear or favor, and no sacred cows hidden from public scrutiny,” said the Party, while described the attack on the DPP’s planned motor parade as “reprehensible” and “a distressing manifestation of political intolerance and violence”.

“We, from UTM, strongly condemn this barbaric act perpetrated by uncivilized individuals who have no place in a democratic state, but rather belong behind bars.





“Malawi is witnessing a concerning deterioration of order and sanity in its political landscape. This alarming trend, particularly with upcoming elections, must be decisively addressed by those entrusted with maintaining law and order.

“Failure to do so could plunge Malawi into the unfortunate category of African countries whose democratic journeys are marred by violence, loss of lives, and property.

“It is crucial for Malawians to reflect on the consequences of such violence and recognize the potential peril it poses to the democratic fabric of our nation.

“We, as UTM, stand firm in the defense of democracy. If those responsible for ensuring the enjoyment of democratic rights fall short of their duties, the burden of responsibility will squarely rest on their shoulders.

But up now, results of the investigations that the police said they had instituted never materialised.

At a public lecture held at the University of Malawi’s (UNIMA) Great Hall in Zomba last week, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale bemoaned politicians that capitalise on youth naivety, social vulnerability and impatience and eventually choose to push them into committing political violence for cheap remunerations of cash, beer and flattering praises.

Thus he appealed to the young minds he addressed to desist from being agents of political violence not allow themselves to be exploited by politicians if they want change for a better Malawi.

He had said: “The youth are our chief stakeholders — you are youthful, energetic and full of intellectual abilities capable of playing a significant role in attaining best political results for aspired social and political change.

“Older generation lack the energy and the zeal — they have too many scars and fear to venture again after attempting many times to seek for a change to no avail.

“We need different innovative solutions that reside in our youths. Youth are therefore an ideal group,” he said while calling for the youth to participate in the 2025 general elections.