SADC’s National Planning Entities Platform critical for aligning regional, national agendas

By Patricia Kapulula, MANA

Formed in 2015 by the Southern Africa Development Corporation (SADC) Council of Ministers, National Planning Entities (NPEs) Platform has been described as critical for aligning national developmental plans with the regional plans in order to ensure that what is happening at the national level reflects priorities adopted at regional level.

Malawi’s National Planning Commission (NPC) Director General, Dr Thomas Munthali said in Lilongwe on Thursday — during the handover of the SADC NPE chairmanship to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) — that the platform is critical in ensuring that plans agreed at regional level are domesticated at the national level hence the need for the platform to share experiences.

He said it is for that reason that NPC facilitated the creation of an online learning experience platform where all member states will be posting their knowledge, what they are doing in their countries as well as best practices.

“If NPEs are not sharing experiences of how best they are doing, you will find that the regional agenda are agreed by our leaders but the national levels are doing something different,” he said.

He added that Malawi NPC, which has offered technical support to Botswana which now has its planning commission, is taking alignment from the platform as a learning point which can be used in the implementation of the MW2063.

He said it is important that blueprints such as the MW2063 are aligned to the SADC Indicator Framework, African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Faith Mwalubunju — Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ deputy director for regional integration — added credence that the platform is important as it reflects that regional priorities are in line with national priorities.

She said the region is now implementing the 2020-2030 Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) which is important in planning.

“What is needed is implementation of RISDP at the national level to ensure that our national plans are in line with the priorities at regional level,” she said.

Daniel Epembe Mosango, who is DRC’s Ministry of Planning Director General and the incumbent SADC NPE Platform chairperson, said DRC will capacitate on experiences from Malawi in driving the platform in order to boost the region’s agenda.

Mosango, who joined the meeting virtually and plans on an exchange learning experience to Malawi, said DRC will play its rightful role to ensure that all that is needed in the region is well facilitated for the benefit of the region.

Malawi assumed the SADC NPE Platform chairmanship in 2021.