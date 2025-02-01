SADC leaders call for immediate joint summit with East African Community to find solutions to escalating war in DRC 

* Also expressed their deepest condolences to DRC, South Africa, Tanzania and Malawi for the soldiers killed in action in the recent attacks

By Duncan Mlanjira

At its Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State held in Harare, Zimbabwe, leaders of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) have called for immediate joint summit with East African Community to find solutions to the escalating war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The escalating armed conflict has claimed lives of peacekeepers of SADC Mission in DRC (SAMIDRC) from South Africa, Tanzania, Uruguay, Malawi and the DRC itself along with its civilian population.

A communique has thus been issued signed by SADC chairperson, Samia Suluhu Hassan (President of Tanzania); Hakainde Hichilema (President of Zambia); Samuel Matekane (Prime Minister, Lesotho); Thulisile Dladla (Deputy Prime Minister, eSwatini); Nancy Tembo (Minister of Foreign Affairs, Malawi); Tete Antonio (Minister of External Relations, Angola) and Frans Kapofi (Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Namibia).

The communique says the Extraordinary Summit received latest reports on the unfolding situation in the eastern part of the DRC and noted with concern the recent attacks by the M23 armed group and Rwanda Defence Force on the government forces of DRC, the SAMIDRC and the civilian population in various areas of North Kivu.

It also expressed its deepest condolences to DRC, South Africa, Tanzania and Malawi for the soldiers killed in action in the recent attacks in Sake, eastern DRC serving as SAMIDRC peacekeepers.

The Summit thus called for immediate dispatch of ministers of defence, chiefs of defence and troop contributing countries to DRC “to ensure that the SAMIDRC troops are safe and facilitate immediate repatriation of the deceased troops and this who are injured”.

They expressed concern that the recent attacks “continued to worsen security and humanitarian situation in DRC and called for immediate restoration of essential utilities such as water, electricity, means of communication and supply lines for food and other essential commodities”.

They also condemned “in strongest terms the attacks on the SAMIDRC peacekeepers by the M23 operating in the Eastern DRC as such actions violated the ceasefire that was brokered through the Luanda Process on July 39, 2924 and undermine peace and security of the DRC and the SADC Region”.

“The Summit recalled its decision of May 2023 to deploy peacekeeping mission to the DRC in order to support its desire for peace and security and defend its territorial integrity [and] in this regard, the Summit noted that these objectives have not yet been realised.”

They further reiterated their support to the diplomatic efforts to secure a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the Eastern DRC through the Luanda process, championed by Angola President, Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, who is also African Union champion for peace and reconciliation in Africa as well as the Nairobi Process, led by former president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Thus the Summit called for an immediate joint summit of SADC and East African Community (EAC) to deliberate on the way forward regarding security situation in the DRC as proposed by EAC’s 24th Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State held on January 29.

The Summit also mandated the SADC Organ Troika on politics, defence and security cooperation to engage all state and non-state parties to the conflict on a ceasefire process to protect lives and facilitate a smooth flow of humanitarian support to people and communities affected by the armed conflict.

Political and diplomatic leaders, who are parties to the conflict, have been urged to engage in a coordinated effort of dialogue, including supporting the Luanda Process, MONUSCO and others, to restore peace and security in Eastern DRC.

Also expressed their solidarity with the DRC and extended their appreciation to the men and women deployed in the SAMIDRC “for their dedication, resilience and service to the preservation of peace and security in the region”.

Republic of Madagascar was commended for pledging medical support to the injured and displaced people in the theatre of operation in Eastern DRC — while also acknowledging the expression of gratitude from DRC President, Felix Antoine Tshisekedi for SADC’s continued support to address the security challenges facing his country.

The leaders also took time to congratulate Daniel Chapo on his election as President of the Republic of Mozambique, asking him to be active in security and peace matters of the region while Tanzania President, Suluhu Hassan was commended as chairperson of SADC “for her leadership, commitment and guidance and for spearheading regional peace and security matters in the SADC region”.