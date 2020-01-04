SA songster Yvonne Chaka Chaka denies being deported from Uganda

By Melody Chironda, allAfrica.com

Popular South African music legend has dismissed reports that she was deported from Uganda, where she was scheduled to perform at a New Year’s Eve concert.

According to the Ugandan police force, the singer was sent home due to visa issues but the singer took to social media to say that she left on her own accord.

“Not deported, not arrested, not captured, everything is fine; everything is in order. I know my country is worried, my people are worried, my husband is worried. Everybody is worried. But I am fine,” she wrote on social media.

It was also reported that Chaka Chaka had been deported due to her public support for Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine.

According to Fred Enanga, the Uganda police spokesperson, Chaka Chaka was escorted to Entebbe airport by the police and a team from the immigration department on New Year’s Eve after being detained inside her room at Pearl of Africa hotel.

According to sources since security around the hotel was unusually beefed up, with Yvonne Chaka Chaka under close surveillance.

When The Observer visited the hotel earlier today, only residents were being allowed in to go past the main gate with other revellers ‘forced’ to buy tickets at Shs 100,000 to be able to access the hotel gardens.

There was a heavy presence of security all over the hotel premises.

Chaka Chaka was expected to perform at the Enkuuka Concert at Lubiri Grounds.

Enanga says that the musician entered the country using an ordinary visa which does not allow her to perform or carry out any money generating activity.

Music promoter Abby Musinguzi also known as Abitex who brought Chaka Chaka into the country said her issue is hard to understand.

“The last time I spoke to her in the morning, she was leaving the hotel to come for a soundcheck at the venue but I was later informed that she was being detained by security officers at the hotel who said they were offering her security. She was refused to leave the hotel,” Musinguzi said.

Enanga said Chaka Chaka was deported back to South Africa via Kigali, Rwanda aboard South African Airways.

Chaka Chaka has previously endorsed presidential aspirant and Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine to take on President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 general elections.

Bobi Wine himself has been banned from performing in Uganda since 2018 with Museveni claiming that he keeps telling the international community that Uganda has been run down and the people have become poorer.

According to Museveni, since in Bobi Wine’s assessment, Ugandans are poor, then he should be performing to get their little money.

Chaka Chaka has previously performed in Uganda without any troubles and claimed she was the second ‘first lady’ after Barbie Itungo, Bobi Wine’s wife.