Russia honours Zikhale Ng’oma’s presentation on cyber crime

By Chrispine Lwanja, in Moscow

A presentation on cyber crime by Malawi’s Minister of Homeland Security, Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma at the 11th edition of the international meeting of high-ranking officials responsible for security matters held in Moscow, has impressed the Russian government and pledged to use it in its universities.

This was announced by Igor N. Zubov, State Secretary-Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, saying Ng’oma’s presentation will be sent to Moscow University to help its students better understand cyber crime.

“I am personally impressed with your understanding of issues related to cyber crime and as a way of honoring your effort, the presentation you have made on this year’s summit on security matters will be used in our universities,” Zubov said.

The Russian government officials and participants of the conference, held from Tuesday to Thursday (May 23-25), were impressed with Zikhale Ng’oma’s vast knowledge in relation to cyber crime.

This prompted Zubov to arrange a special meeting with the Minister where they discussed a number of issues for the benefit of Russia and people of Malawi.

Ng’oma thanked the Russian government for allowing Malawi to attend the high level meeting on security issues, saying the meeting has helped to cement the relationship between the two nations.

Ng’oma added that the recognition he has received is a sign that the Russian government has respect for Malawi.

“Russia is a true partner because you helped us a lot when we faced tropical Cyclone Freddy and you also helped us with fertilizer which has gone a long way in the stainability of our country in terms of food security,” he said.

Among others, they discussed the need for Russia to help Malawi with helicopters for search and rescue during disasters, provision of fertilizer for tropical Cyclone Freddy-induced flood survivors as well as the provision of US$20 million for a nuclear energy plant.

This was the first time for Malawi to attend such a meeting of high-ranking officials responsible for security matters and Zikhale Ng’oma was the head of Malawi delegation — Accompanied by his Principal Secretary, Oliver Kumbambe; Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service, Merlyn Yolam and Ralph Jooma, chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Security.

Early this month, Malawi hosted the 11th edition of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Regional Cyber drill for Africa to tackle safety and overall security against cyber crime.

The conference was held by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) in partnership with the Malawi Computer Emergency Response Team, the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism, Forum for Incidence Response Security Team and Africa.

It followed Malawi’s initiative to undertake a cyber security maturity model assessment from which five dimensions are being pursued to address security threats in the cyber space — which include the development and implementation of cyber security policy & strategy, promotion of cyber culture & society, cyber security education, training & skills, strengthening of legal & regulatory frameworks and development of cyber security standards,” he said.

As a communications regulator, MACRA has facilitated many reforms that are in line with the country’s development blueprint, the MW2063 to ensure advanced communication services for a digitally transformed nation.

Taking cognizance of the rising cases of digital fraud, MACRA is building a digital forensic laboratory for Malawi Police Services to enhance the fight against cybercrimes in the country.

At a public relations (PR) conference in January, MACRA chairperson, Dr. Stanley Khaila they partnered the MPS on several issues that include most notably cyber crime through mobile money fraud.

There is a fraud task force in place that include various key stakeholders to harmonize MACRA’s efforts in the fight against the vice that is mobile fraud — made up of the Reserve Bank of Malawi, Airtel, TNM, MPS, Prison Services and the National Registration Bureau.

This is on top of the deployment of a identity SIM card and phone register system in Malawi, which will assist in tracking down stolen phones and also ensuring that only original phones are able to be registered for use on the mobile and telephone networks.

There is also the establishment and operationalization of the Malawi Computer Response Team which is responsible for the coordination of cyber security issues on a national level.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express