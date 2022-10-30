Rumphi DC bemoans rampant theft of construction materials

Construction at works at Shire Valley Transformation program in Chikwawa

By Manasse Nyirenda, MANA

Cases of theft of materials meant for construction of different public projects is on the rise in Rumphi, which District Commissioner (DC), Emmanuel Bulukutu says contributes to substandard work and retards development.

The DC expressed this serious malpractice on Saturday during a station executive committee (SEC) meeting, saying there was need for the police and the community policing structures to work hand in hand in ensuring that construction materials are fully used on the intended projects for high quality standards.

“Police alone cannot deal with these issues,” he said. “All of us need to help the police deal with such crime. For example, the police using public tips intercepted 70 bags of cement which were stolen from a construction site.

“I, therefore, thank the law enforcers for working tirelessly in intercepting illegal immigrants who can be a security threat to our nation,” Bulukutu said.

Station Officer for Rumphi Police Station, Aggrey Khonje said the district has 136 police officers against a population of over 230,000 people, saying with inadequate officers, the Station relies on community policing structures complementary efforts in fighting crime the district crime free.

District Magistrate for Rumphi, Cuthbert Phiri warned people in the district against mob justice targeting order people over witchcraft allegations.

He warned that the law does not recognise witchcraft and as such all those found guilty of mob justice where is loss of life or property will be arrested and taken to court to face the law.

“How do you even know that someone has been bewitched? he asked. “Are you also not guilty of practicing witchcraft? If you are convinced that someone has bewitched why you don’t just bewitch them also and we will never know.

“But once you go about damaging other people’s property on such allegation, the law will catch up with you and you will be sorry,” Phiri said, while advising community members to be vigilant in fighting against early and forced marriages.