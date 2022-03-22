Rudo Mkukupa-Chakwera, Bishop Chimwemwe Mhango, Pastor Willie Soko and others to spice up Wambali’s Tribute Concert Saturday

* The Tribute Concert was proposed by the family in order to pay their last respect



By Twimepoki Mangani, MANA

All is set for Wambali’s Tribute Concert on Saturday March 26 at Sunbird Capital Marquee in Lilongwe where Rudo Chakwera; Bishop Chimwemwe Mhango; Pastor Willie Soko; Sangwani Munthali and Sam Shaba are expected to give cameo performances that will incarnate the jazz maestro that Wambali Mtebeti Mkandawire was.

In interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), project director for the Tribute Concert, Dr. Washington Mwenye — based in the United States of America — said the long-awaited Mtebeti concert is an idea endorsed by the family and supported by artists who worked with the late Wambali.

“The Tribute Concert was proposed by the family in order to pay their last respect after he succumbed to CoVID-19 and nothing was done to honour him.

“It will help people appreciate his talent because he was an icon — a legend who taught us that our music can go far and set the benchmark for music lovers,” he said.

Dr. Mwenye further explained that people outside the country are expected to attend the show and appreciate the legend that carried the Malawian flag as “they fully understand that we are not mourning, but rather celebrating a life well lived”.

Wambali’s former manager, Vitumbiko Mumba, said the concert seeks to fill a unique afro jazz feel which Wambali delivered with precision and class.

“Many have expressed desire to listen to his songs though he is gone; they want to find some sort of musical closure as far as his songs are concerned and hopefully, they might find it during the concert.

Among the performers on the day is song bird Rudo Mkukupa Chakwera, who said rehearsals are underway and assured that attendants will enjoy some of the jazz maestro’s finest hits.

“We are getting prepared both mentally and physically. Rehearsals are underway and we expect it to be great as I can assure you there will be a mixture of all of Wambali’s favourite songs,” she said.

Rudo, however, said the Nkhujipereka singer has a vast legacy which is yet to be consumed as his achievements are eminent both locally and internationally.

“Wambali’s legacy is huge and massive, it is a whole mine that we have not even tapped on the surface. He has done a lot for the country and outside the country, and there is more to learn,” she said.

Among other tributary works that were released was a medley of the legend’s songs done by artists that are not only symbolic in the Malawian music industry, but also artists who sing genres that marry well with the late Mte’s musical genre.

The Wambali Tribute Medley is on every major online platform including Spotify and Apple music.

The tickets are being sold at different outlets in Lilongwe with the regular ticket going at K15,000 while the MVP is being obtained at MK25,000.

Wambali Mkandawire died on January 31, 2021 after succumbing to CoVID-19.

Soon after the announcement of his death, one of which came from football and social issues commentator, Charles Nyirenda — who said the lynchpin of Sounds Pentagon has gone to rest.

Christopher Msuku has said: “A great music maestro we have lost. His quality music and well composed productions shaped the music industry. The creation of Manyasa and the musicians that came from that band are a cream in the industry many to mention. Mtebeti.”

Khumbo Bonzoe Soko explained that Wambali called himself ‘Mtebeti’, which in Tumbuka language means servant — “and boy, did he serve. Death may have robbed him of life but its sting won’t touch his voice”.

“He will continue to ‘teach, rebuke and correct’ us even from yonder, from the indescribable wealth of his ‘utebeti’, for ages to come.

“Wambali was one of the most refined musicians that this country ever produced — by some ridiculous distance actually. Thanks for such priceless gifts Mtebeti. Thank you very much. Now go home and rest.”

He rounded it up with a poem;

‘Para mwafika/

Mwampokera/

Kusekerera mose/

Kulijeso citima na nyifwa/

Njirani mu nyumba, yiwemi.’

Peter Mlauzi had said: “He was a highly gifted musician. No doubt, his music has left a lasting legacy in the country, and beyond the borders” and was described by another commentator that the country has “lost an icon in music — the best we have had so far, one who sung and preached and walked the talk. Nkhongono watikhoola Wambali”.

Innocent Nyangulu said Wambali has left behind a legacy that shall be cherished for many generations to come, saying “we have learnt a lot from him — one of the lesson is being humble.

“He turned down a doctorate degree which had political spice in it . ‘Yayi wapeni agho vikuwayenerera, people suffer in class for these papers,” he had said. What a humble man! Till we meet again.”

Lewis Chidindira Silungwe: “We remain grateful to God for your life and the lessons you taught. Of your music — we will surely let our kids and grandkids know.”

Roger Kadammanja said Wambali came on Earth with the Light in his hand. “His music was not just a mere good jazz — the messages in it were too bald. Unarguably, he is Malawi’s all time best musician, seconded to none. His legacy remains with us. I should not drop a tear because his departure is the beginning of his new life with the Lord he had served for decades through his music career.”

Ignatious Kaphinde wrote: “You never wanted to be treated like a celebrity even though you were much more than most of the celebrities we have.

“There was a time when you were awarded an honorary doctorate so that we should be calling you Dr. Wambali Mkandawire (you deserved it) but you surprised all of us by declining it.

John Nthakomwa mourned: “Wambali, you are in a better place, my brother — you lived your live serving Christ and bringing others to Christ, I believe you will be received by the angels singing and rewarded for your faith in God and a life well lived.”

While Golden Matonga said Wambali “has left his mark. The authenticity, persistence and genius of his music has been recognized from generation to generation and traveled across borders.

“Even when the most vocal and inconsiderate of loudmouths trashed our music, they were cautious to put a caveat: except Wambali’s. His life was lived simply — without scandal or much in terms of attention seeking. His legend will live forever. The man rests now.”

Shadreck Nyanja said the legend “was born with a mission for a historic music career. He taught us, he fought a good fight and he surrendered his weapons. His music will speak good for his life for generations to generations, may his soul rest well.”—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, MANA