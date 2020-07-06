Rotary Club of Lilongwe inducts William Matambo as its 52nd president

Maravi Express

The Rotary Club of Lilongwe inducted William Matambo as its 52nd President for the year 2020 to 2021 at a function held at Bingu International Conference Center in Lilongwe on Saturday.

Matambo, who is a Fellow of the Chartered Certified Accountants, a Certified Internal Auditor and an Associate Member of the Business Continuity Institute, takes over from Maliam Mdoko.

Making his statement after being inducted, Matambo said he comes in at a time when the world has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but still feels this is a good time to explore opportunities and find a way to serve the less privileged.

Matambo said there cannot be anything more humbling than taking office with the 2020-2021 theme being Rotary Opens Opportunities.

“Rotary is about service above self, therefore regardless of the pandemic which has disrupted a lot of projects and the economy, as a club there is need to open opportunities for both Rotarians and non- Rotarians.

“To open opportunities in this challenging environment, there is a need to adapt to the new reality that has come about due to COVID-19. This means we have to build some level of resilience and flexibility in the way we deliver service”, he said.

The newly inducted president outlined various projects that the club will continue and as well build new programs and activities that factor in the new reality and ways of doing things.

Some of the projects that the club will continue to undertake are the Dental Camp, which is a program that enables patients with dental problems to access free medical care.

It also includes donation of mattresses and repairing of beds through the Lilongwe District Health Office and the women empowerement project that is jointly implemented with Tingathe to assist women in Mtandire.

Matambo added that there are several new projects which will be embarked on in the new Rotary year.

“Firstly, we need to start bringing awareness to our youths that tribal differences are there to be cherished and not let them become a source of conflict.

“Therefore the club will organize an essay competition at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels on what the country can do to embrace diversity and bring unity.

“There is also a need to bring portable clean water to people in need. This will depend on how much is raised as this can go further as proving water through solar power that means a community can both benefit from clean portable water and power for the community,” Matambo said.

Guest of honor at the event, Dr. Napoleon Dzombe urged Rotarians to keep up the good work and cast their nets wider.

Dr. Dzombe, a philanthropist, shared a story of his life and how he has managed to help a lot of people since he was 15 years old.

“Taking it from the Bible, the hand that gives is blessed than that receives. Giving does not only require to have a lot but to have that heart of giving.

“The Rotary Club of Lilongwe has that heart to give to those that are underprivileged which is very commendable,” he said.

Other members that have been elected in the incoming board are Henry Mdyetseni as treasurer, Dan Kuwali as director of the club’s foundation, Dr. Margaret Sikwese as director of projects, Madalo Nyambose as director of vocational services and Vincent Sikelo as secretary.

Others are Dominic Mang’anda as trainer, Norah Chirwa as director of public relations, Jacob Chikoya as director of fundraising, George Naphambo as director of administration Mbumba Banda as director of membership and Shakira Achuthan as director of youth services.