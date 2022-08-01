Rotaract Club in fundraising drive to construct library for Ndirande Primary School

Khumbo Mhone is inducted as president of the club

* Targets to raise over K14 million for an eco-friendly library and they have just managed to raise K3 million

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

Blantyre-based youth service organization, Rotaract Club — which provides fellowship and professional development as well as undertaking community projects in a bid to improve the society — held induction dinner on Sunday which was also organised to raise funds for the construction of a library for young learners at Ndirande Primary School.

Held at Lotus Hotel in Namiwawa, the Club — which is also affiliated to Rotary International — announced new office bearers for the next 3 years to be led by Khumbo Mhone as its president of the club.

Outgoing president of the club, Thomas Nyang’wa announced that they target to raise over K14 million for an eco-friendly library for Ndirande Primary School and they were in process to impress on other partners to assist in the project as they have just managed to raise K3 million.

He further described the journey of his tenure as satisfying, saying through the club he has managed to acquire new stakeholder partners as well as working with different communities — including high profile people in the Government whom through their help made the club to achieve a lot in as far as improving lives of people is concerned.

“It is our expectation that the initiative to construct the library will be fulfilled but that will also need well-wishers to come in with their support — whether through monetary or other resources, because what we want is assist the pupils to improve in their education,” he said.

In his remarks, Ndirande Primary School headteacher, Wisikesi Jeremiah said the provision of the library will bring significant change to the young learners as well as its sorrounding community as it will assist in many ways such as inculcating a reading culture for the pupils to improve their academic skills in order to be selected to various secondary schools.

“Currently, the situation is not as good as we would wish it to be because there is a shortfall in books,” he said. “We don’t have supplementary books that can help learners in other areas but we hope that all these challenges will be history after the library is finished,” Jeremiah said.

In her acceptance speech, newly-elected president Khumbo Mhone thanked the members for entrusting her with the position, saying she will endeavour to work together with fellow members in order to achieve their goal.

She thus appealed to the members to join hands in order to reach out to as many communities as possible since there are plenty of needy people who need some urgent support.