Roads Authority temporarily closes Salima-Nkhotakota road to rehabilitate washed away bridge banks

By Maravi Express

The Roads Authority (RA) has temporarily closed the M5 Road at Lingadzi Bridge near Chikwawa Trading Centre, which is about 29km from Kaphatenga in Salima and 73km from Nkhotakota.

A statement from RA’s Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Emmanuel Matapa, said the closure is due to the heavy rains the area has been experiencing, which have scoured the bridge banks and that the northern approach of Lingadzi Bridge has been completely washed away.

“Currently, the Roads Authority has engaged a contractor (Mota English) who is already mobilizing to site to temporarily reinstate the spot to its original condition [and] it is expected that these works will take 7 days.

“With this development, the Authority wishes to advise all motorists wishing to travel between Salima and Nkhotakota to use an alternative route at Chikwawa Trading Centre (28km) which will take them to Thavite at 33km where they will proceed with their journey to Nkhotakota.”

The statement assures the public that all measures possible are being undertaken to reinstate Lingadzi Bridge in the shortest time possible.