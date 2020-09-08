Roads Authority describes as untrue HRDC’s allegations over corrupt practices in awarding road contracts

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Roads Authority has described as untrue the allegations that the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) highlighted so that the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) should investigate detailing some irregularities for construction of 10 road projects mainly in the Southern Region.

HRDC alleged that the Roads Authority made some payments out of Treasury during the campaign period for the fresh presidential election on the pretext that the money would be advance payment to contractors.

The letter, dated 3rd September, 2020 addressed to ACB Director General Reyneck Matemba, alleges that the total amount for the project was over MK46 billion and that 20% advance payment was made but no works have started in the projects except for the Bolero-Nyika road.

“On 24th March 2020, the Minister of Transport and Public Works, Hon. Ralph Jooma MP, wrote to the Minister of Finance, Hon. Joseph Mwanamvekha MP, requesting MK9, 201, 201, 158.80 as a 20% advance working capital so that contractors should mobilize to sites.

“We have received information alleging that the contractors were just ‘hand picked’ without following public procurement laws and regulations,” says the letter signed by HRDC national chairperson, Gift Trapence and national coordinator, Luke Tembo.

HRDC further allege that the Roads Authority also undertook to upgrade 621km of several roads in the Southern Region within 90 days (20th March 2020 to 20th June 2020) at a cost of MK244,098,851.46.

This money, according to HRDC, was withdrawn from the Fuel Levy and also that no grading ever occurred despite the payments.

HRDC further says the contractors were just ‘hand picked’ without following public procurement laws and regulations.

“We appeal to ACB to commence the investigations into these contracts across the country as soon as possible and that the anti-corruption body will update the nation when the investigations have started,” HRDC had said.

In her response to a questionnaire, Roads Authority’s spokesperson, Portia Kajanga — while acknowledging receipt of the copy of the petition — said the allegations are not true as the contracts were “awarded following all public procurement procedures”.

Asked if the advance payments were done, why then was there no progress on the projects since March as alleged by HRDC, Kajanga said: “Note that under civil works, an advance working capital is guaranteed by a written unconditional Bank Guarantee.”

She also disputed HRDC information that the money was withdrawn from the Fuel Levy, saying “all major projects, like the ones under discussion, are financed by Ministry of Finance”.

