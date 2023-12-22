Road Traffic Directorate, Malawi Police enforcing strict traffic surveillance on all public roads during this festive season



By Duncan Mlanjira

The Directorate of Road Traffic & Safety Services, in collaboration with Malawi Police Service, warns the general public that during this festive season, it is enhancing traffic law enforcement and road safety awareness excersices on all public roads — targeting different road users.

A public notice from the Directorate says “as is always the case, festive seasons are associated with high mobility — coupled with various forms of celebrations; alcohol drinking; drinking & driving; over-speeding; overloading and reckless driving”.

Thus to ensure safety for all road users, the Directorate warns motorists that “all public roads in every district will be targeted in order to ensure that lives are not lost and that property is not damaged due to road traffic crashes”.

The enforcement will be both day and night enforcement and surveillance targeting traffic law aspects that include enforcement of speed limits; checking road worthiness of all vehicles and impounding those found to be unroadworthy.

There will be the enhancement of spot checks for drinking & driving; possession of driver’s licenses, vehicle certificate of fitness (COF), operator certificates and vehicle insurance.

All private and goods vehicles that are found illegally operating as passenger service vehicles shall be impounded and that there and that there will also be awareness and enforcement of vehicle axle loading.

There will also be awareness on best road safety practices, rules & regulations to all road users.

“To avoid unnecessary delays and inconveniences on the road during this period, the Directorate would urge all road users to adhere to road traffic rules and regulations.”

The statement, while wishing the general public a Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2024, concludes by urging the public to “always observe road traffic rules and regulations. Remember, road safety is everyone’s responsibility— let us strive to help reduce road traffic crashes in Malawi.”

According to http://www.lion.mw/ , the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 5,700 people die due to road traffic accidents in Malawi annually, and about 100,000 are injured in traffic every year.

From the notice, it is obvious the exercise just targets motorists, leaving out passenger motorbike taxis commonly known as Kabaza, who continue to recklessly crisscrossing public roads and without wearing helmets, not insured, without registration plates and driving with complete disregard of traffic rules.

They are the largest contributors of injuries as indicated by Malawi Orthopaedic Association (MOA) president, Moreen Sabawo in May during the launch of partnership with other orthopaedic project partners where she indicated that there is a serious need for government and other stakeholders to invest more resources towards infrastructural and human resource development in the orthopaedic services so as to reduce the rising cases of trauma.

Sabawo also advised the populace to observe the road transport rules and regulations, especially when using the Kabaza, saying this was contributing to increased road accidents as compared to motor vehicles.

Present at the launch was Claude Martin, managing director for AO-Alliance, who concurred with Sabawo, saying: “Malawi needs to do more to address the issue of injuries from road accidents most especially on Kabaza.”