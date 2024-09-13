Road Traffic Directorate confiscating motorcycles in Zomba for unlawful operations as taxis

* The exercise is very important and maybe our bosses can consider of registering the motorbikes—operator



By Emily M’mangisa, MANA

The Directorate of Road Traffic & Safety Services (DRTSS) in Zomba has embarked on confiscation exercise of motor cycles operating unlawfully in the city as taxis commonly known as Kabaza.

The Directorates Regional Manager for Eastern Region, Innocent Sulani said on Wednesday that the action has been taken as a routine measure in ensuring that motorists adhere to the law.

“We are confiscating motorcycles that are not registered, operators without helmets, carrying more people than prescribed and also lacking motor bike driving license,” Sulani said and warned of serious action if found in the wrong.

About 36 motorcycles were confiscated on Monday and Kondwani Chigamba, whose bike was confiscated, said most of motor bike operators are only employed and they do not know whether the bikes they use are registered or not.

“The exercise is very important and maybe our bosses can consider of registering the motorbikes,” he said.

President of the Motorbike and Motorcycle Association, Mike Mkumba concurred with the Road Traffic Directorate Regional Manager, saying unlawful operators and unroadworthy motorcycles are agents of death.

He added that despite that business will be lost, lives of people are paramount: “The honeymoon is over, officials have been engaging us for some time and it is about time for action.

“Apart from the economic aspect, I cannot allow people to be dying under my watch,” he said.

Last month, it was reported that in the first six months of last year, 2,627 road accidents were recorded of which 466 involved motorcycle Kabazas while from January to June this year, 2,024 accidents were recorded, with 485 involving kabazas.

And although the overall number of accidents has decreased, motorcycle accidents are on the rise, which is troubling as said by Malawi Police Service, deputy public relations officer, Harry Namwaza.

He attributed the increase in motorcycle accidents to lack of proper training on the high way code among motorcyclists, saying: “They often just learn the basics, get on the road and pose a danger to themselves and other road users.”

At the launch of district road safety committee in Nkhata Bay last month — a system that is expected to help beef up human capital challenges in enforcement of road traffic issues at district level — DRTSS announced that Kabaza operators will be required to undergo proper training on use of public roads before being licensed and registered in Malawi Transport Information System (MalTIS).

According to the Directorate’s principal road transport officer, Charles Maluwa, this is to intensify measures to make sure that people’s safety is protected on the roads as most Kabaza operators do not adhere to traffic rules and in turn contributing towards high rate of accidents on the Malawian roads.

Thus, the Malawi Police Service publicist, Namwaza disclosed that while the total number of road accidents has decreased slightly compared to last year, the situation remains worrisome — and of all the accidents, particularly alarming was the rise in motorcycle-related accidents, which also pose a significant threat to pedestrians.

He further urged all road users to adhere to traffic laws and regulations as the country continues to record high rates of road accidents.

He observed that non-compliance by drivers and motorcyclists is the leading cause of some of the accidents, with common violations including over-speeding, reckless overtaking, overloading, drunk driving and general disregard for road safety rules.

Namwaza advised the public not to fear the law simply because of police enforcement but to view it as a protective measure for everyones safety: “People tend to follow the rules only when they see a police officer nearby, instead of consistently observing the rules as a precaution to ensure their own safety and that of others, including pedestrians.”

He emphasised the seriousness of the situation, noting that road accidents are a major cause of death in the country and he thus called on all Malawians to join forces with the police to reduce road accidents figures.

“The laws are there for everyone’s protection, yet some people end up resenting the police when these laws are enforced. I urge everyone to cooperate with us so that we can end road accidents in Malawi,” he said.

He added that the police are actively engaging the public, enforcing traffic laws and using the media to educate citizens on road safety, saying: “These efforts will only be truly effective if we all work together to address this issue.—Editing by Maravi Express