Road accidents caused by motor cyclists on the increase—Minister of Transport

An awareness march along streets of Mzuzu

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

Ministry of Transport and Public Works Jacob Hara has expressed concern over the increasing number of road accidents in the country which are caused by cyclists — a development which is making government to lose a lot of financial resources.



Hara said this when he cheered road accident victims at Mzuzu Central Hospital during the commemoration of Africa Road Safety Day in Mzuzu and in an interview later, the Minister said most victims of road accidents in the country’s hospitals are motor cyclists and this makes government to drain a lot of resources for their medical care as it prioritises to save lives of Malawians leaving other planned public works aside.

“Road accidents are increasing because a good number of people are venturing into Kabaza (cycling) business in the country,” he said. “They are not adhering to road safety rules and regulations and as we speak about 80% of the accidents are caused by the cyclists — which is very worrying.”

Hara added that the ward for road accident victims at Mzuzu Central Hospital only has 16 beds but it is very sad that patients even reach up to 40 and they sleep on the floor due to shortage of beds.

Director of Road Traffic and Safety Services, Andrew Sandula said they were working hand in hand with relevant stakeholders like the Ministry of Health, Traffic Police and Roads Authority because safety requires multi-sectoral approach.

“We have developed a training manual,”Sandula said. “So far we have managed to train over 20,000 motorcycle operators and about 3,000 motor cycle riders have tested and licensed.”

Sandula added that statistics show that in 2015, about 20 motorcyclists lost their lives with 144 lives lost in 2021. This year, 121 motorcyclists lost their lives from January to June.

This year’s commemoration of the Africa Road Safety Day was held in Mzuzu at Katoto Ground under the theme: “Cyclists, Adhere to Road Traffic Rules and Regulations, or Else, Hospital or Mortuary Awaits You!’.