‘Rising cost of living, coupled with limited buying power, have left consumers vulnerable to exploitation’—CAMA

* In commemorating this year’s World Consumer Rights Day under the global theme; ‘A Just Transition to Sustainable Lifestyles’



* Theme resonates well with Malawi as consumers are facing significant challenges in accessing affordable, sustainable and safe products

By Duncan Mlanjira

In commemorating this year’s World Consumer Rights Day that falls today — under the global theme; ‘A Just Transition to Sustainable Lifestyles’, Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA) has coined its own theme; ‘Demanding a Just Transition to Sustainable Lifestyles in Malawi’, saying it resonates deeply in this country.

In its statement, CAMA’s Executive Director, John Kapito says the Global Consumer Movement marks 15th March as World Consumer Rights Day as a means to raise awareness about consumer rights and the challenges they face.

“The day is also commemorated to allow consumers demand for decent, quality goods and services at affordable prices and at the same time hold torchbearers accountable when such rights are abused.”

He thus says this year’s global theme resonates deeply in Malawi, where consumers face significant challenges in accessing affordable, sustainable and safe products.

“In Malawi, the rising costs of living, coupled with limited buying power, have left consumers vulnerable to exploitation. The lack of effective consumer protection mechanisms exacerbates these issues — making it difficult for them to make informed choices and demand sustainable practices.”

He adds that the market “is flooded with substandard products, putting consumers’ health and safety at risk”, whose lack of effective monitoring and inspection mechanisms exacerbates the issue — “making it challenging for consumers to make informed choices”.

Kapito adds that in advocating for a just transition to sustainable lifestyles, CAMA “recognises the need for a multifaceted approach that addresses the unique challenges faced by Malawian consumers”.

Thus CAMA issues some demands under the theme, which include:

1. Strengthen Product Safety Regulations: Develop and enforce robust regulations to ensure that all products sold in Malawi meet minimum safety standards;

2. Improve Monitoring and Inspection Mechanisms: Enhance the capacity of regulatory agencies to monitor and inspect products, and ensure that substandard products are removed from the market;

3. Increase Transparency and Accountability: Require manufacturers and suppliers to provide clear labelling and information about products, and hold them accountable for any harm caused by substandard products;

4. Affordable Access to Sustainable Goods and Services: Businesses must prioritize affordability and sustainability in their products and services;

5. Effective Consumer Protection Mechanisms: The Government must strengthen Consumer Protection Laws and enforcement to safeguard consumers’ rights;

6. Education and Awareness: Consumers must be empowered with knowledge and skills to make informed choices about sustainable lifestyles; and

7. Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Policies: The Government must prioritize policies that promote sustainable development, social justice, and consumer welfare.

“As we commemorate World Consumer Rights Day, we urge policymakers, businesses, and consumers to work together towards a just transition to sustainable lifestyles and safe products.

“It is only through collective action that we can create a more equitable and sustainable future for all Malawians. Together, we can build a better future for consumers in Malawi.”

The annual World Consumer Rights Day is an occasion for celebration and solidarity within the international consumer and for over 40 years Consumers International has run the campaign to demand that the rights of all consumers are respected and protected, and to protest against market abuses and social injustices which undermine those rights.

The annual World Consumer Rights Day is an occasion for celebration and solidarity within the international consumer and for over 40 years Consumers International has run the campaign to demand that the rights of all consumers are respected and protected, and to protest against market abuses and social injustices which undermine those rights.

Every day, billions of consumers make choices that directly shape our planet’s future — yet sustainable options often remain out of reach,” says Consumers International on its website.

“For 2025, we unite for A just transition to sustainable lifestyles. This theme reflects the urgent need to make sustainable and healthy lifestyle choices available, accessible, and affordable for all consumers — while ensuring that these transitions uphold people’s basic rights and needs.”