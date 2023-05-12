Rising Afro beat artist Mozze Chaps taking Malawian music to the next level



By Duncan Mlanjira

Moses Chaponda — who trends under the showbizz name of Mozze Chaps — is an up and coming Afro beat and Reggae dancehall artist, who says he is eyeing to produce whatever he can alongside other rising stars to take Malawian music to the next level.

He said currently, the country is awash with foreign music from Nigeria and other parts of Africa but Malawian artists need to up the game to attract local audience.

“Our friends in Nigeria have been doing well and this is what I am aiming for,” he said. “We have been releasing music videos since 2019 back-to-back till today and won’t stop.

“We are trying our best but it’s not easy but we will get this music out there one day just like the way Nigerian artists have fed the rest of Africa over the past 5 years.

“All we need is love from all corners of the private sector and the government as well as we, the game players. Music is spiritual — let’s make sure we preach positivity and love because the impact of the music is huge than just words.”

Mozze Chaps has a collection out on global digital streaming platforms, recorded the songs in different years until last year — being produced by Macia Beats and Chycoon.

“I ventured into the music scene on a serious note in 2013 and was inspired by my elder brother, Donnie Banda who used to buy tapes of different artists and there I started memorizing song and later developed an interest of writing my own lyrics.

“In my EP Focused, there are songs like Dzuwa, Okoma Atani, Signs, Nyengo, Makondamakonda and Ndidziwe, which have attracted many likes on global digital streaming platforms, which we will later plan on how to distribute them locally.

“The EP is called Focused because my focus now towards my music and life in general is on a whole different level. So, whatever I am doing now going further am very focused than ever.

“Focused EP, the title itself is like a theme to the EP because you won’t find any song titled focused in this collection.”

Going forward, Mozze Chaps — based in Lilongwe’s Area 49 Dubai — says he plans to release an album soon and a couple of collaborations as well as producing visuals.