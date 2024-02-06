Revenge on the cards for Bafana Bafana against Nigeria

* The two sides have met 14 times, with the Super Eagles enjoying a lion’s share of the results with 7 victories against 2 for South Africa, with the remaining 5 ending in stalemates

Tomorrow’s Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d’Ivoire 2023 semifinal between South Africa will be a repeat of the 2000 semifinal that saw the Super Eagles overcome the 1996 champions 2-0 in Lagos.

The Côte d’Ivoire 2023 has reached fever pitch as the between Bafana Bafana and old-time foes, Nigeria will be renewed as the Super Eagles chase their fourth title, while South Africa look ahead to what has been an elusive second.

Following the 2000 semifinal defeat, the Super Eagles edged Bafana Bafana in the quarterfinals in the 2019 edition in Egypt with a narrow 2-1 win.

This will be another entry for the rich history books of African football, with Bafana Bafana now under the guidance of two former African champions against a star-studded Super Eagles side.

The Confederation of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) side is led by AFCON 2017-winning coach Hugo Broos, who guided the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to victory five years ago.

The Belgian tactician is assisted by Helman Mkhalele, a key member of the 1996 golden generation that lifted South Africa’s first and only African title.

It will be an uphill battle containing an explosive Super Eagles side led by the dangerous Victor Osimhen and the red-hot Ademola Lookman.

For the moment, Broos can only revel the semi-final qualification after years of pessimism surrounding Bafana Bafana after guiding the 1996 champions past Cape Verde on penalties last Saturday.

The Belgian believes the achievement can boost South African football after many had written off their chances before the tournament: “Many people in South Africa didn’t believe in this team but we believed, and the players believed in themselves.

“Reaching the semi-finals is great for South African football which has struggled in recent years,” said Broos, who reserved special praise for goalkeeper Ronwen Williams whose shootout heroics were key to victory.

“When you have a keeper who saves four penalties it’s not luck. He was Man of the Match today.”

The coach also acknowledged the difficult task awaiting South Africa against a star-studded Nigeria side boasting the likes of Ademola Lookman — but he insisted his squad will be ready for tomorrow’s showdown after banishing past doubts over their quality.

“The semi-final will be tough against Nigeria’s great players but we have nothing to lose now,” he said. “The players will recover and prepare, but staying focused is essential.”

After years in the doldrums, South Africa are daring to dream again thanks to Broos’ vision and belief.

Meanwhile, Nigeria will be playing in the semi-finals of the AFCON for the 16th time, joining the Pharaohs of Egypt at the top of the list of countires with the most appearances in the last four of the competition.

The Super Eagles secured their ticket to the semi-finals after a 1-0 win over Angola through Ademola Lookman’s strike and for the 16th time in 20 appearances, Nigeria are in the semi-finals of the competition — equaling a record set by Egypt, who have also reached the last four 16 times in 26 appearances.

Behind these record-holders, Ghana comes third with 14 semi-finals played in 24 appearances while Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire have each reached the semi-finals of Africa football’s showpiece event 10 times.

Nigeria, however, have only lifted the trophy three times, with Egypt winning it 7 times as the record holders, followed by Cameroon who have won it 5 times, and Ghana with 4 trophies.

For tomorrow, coach José Peseiro and his men will be hoping of qualifying for their 8th final of the competition, one less than Ghana, two less than Egypt, and one more than Cameroon.—Reporting by CAFonline