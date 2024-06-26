Rev. Mgawi: Pioneer of SCOM, writer of several educative books, MEC Commissioner during 2019 elections, laid to rest

* He was a pillar of the family who loved peace and unity among family members—Dr. Hetherwick Ntaba

By Andrew Mkonda & Sellah Singini, MANA

Rev. Dr. Killion Gibson Jacob Mgawi, who died on Sunday at the age of 93 and has been laid to rest today, has been described by President Lazarus Chakwera as a great patriotic leader who served the nation selflessly in a number of areas.

In the eulogy on behalf of the President at the burial ceremony in Nkhoma in the area of Senior Chief Mazengera in Lilongwe, presidential advisor on political affairs, Kingsley Sulamoyo said Chakwera has personally lost a great leader and that Rev. Mgawi was his spiritual father whom he knew long time ago when he was just starting his theological journey.

“Rev. Mgawi has been the President’s advisor physically and spirituality for so many years, that’s why the he has attended his spiritual father’s burial ceremony,” Sulamoyo said.

“The time the President came at Nkhoma Theological College, he was welcomed by Rev. Mgawi who mentored him through his journey of being a pastor under CCAP Nkhoma Synod.

“While there, he was given a house next to the late Mgawi’s residence, which cemented their father-son relationship,” said Sulemayo, who added that Chakwera attended the burial ceremony while still mourning the death of late Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight others who died in the plane crash in Mzimba on June 10 — which shows how much he loved his spiritual father.

He urged the people to emulate the life of late Mgawi who was God fearing, kind and loving, saying though the Reverend has gone to be with the Lord, the President is finding solace in the children who have been left behind, who are instrumental in assisting the government in spearheading its development agenda.

He then assured the Nkhoma CCAP Synod of government’s commitment of working hand in hand with the church to improve the livelihood of the people.

In her eulogy, daughter to late Mgawi, Professor Address Malata — Vice-Chancellor of Malawi University of Science & Technology— described her late father as a God-fearing man and great worshipper.

She said her father was such a gentle soul, a great giver who loved and supported people in many aspects: “My siblings and l could not have asked for a better dad — he was the best.

“We admired him and will still admire him. Dad touched so many lives and we will still remember him,” said Prof. Malata who added that their patriarch bid goodbye to them last year, and gave each of them his blessings.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, Dr. Hetherwick Ntaba said the late Mgawi was a pillar of the family who loved peace and unity among family members — and taking cognizance of his tremendous work he achieved on earth, Dr. Ntaba called on all family members, relatives and friends to celebrate his achievements, rather than expressing sorrow and grief.

“Apart from preaching the word of God, the late Mgawi was also a writer of several educative books and initiated the formulation of Student Christian Organisation of Malawi (SCOM),” he said.

On the part of Nkhoma Synod, Director of Namoni Katengeza Church Lay Training Centre, Rev. Dr. Chatha Msangayambe said the Synod has lost its living library in the late Mgawi, who joined the Synod at his tender age and knew the its rich history more than many reverends.

Rev. Msangayambe said the late Mgawi was the first reverend who was accepted by the Synod to go to theological college at the age of 21, in 1952.

He further said late Mgawi was the first reverend who laid hands on the country’s founding President, late Ngwazi Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda when he was sworn in as the president of the country in 1964.

Born on 21st January 1931, late Rev. Mgawi also contributed to the political landscape of this country that including serving as Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner during the 2019 elections.

Survived by his wife, five children and 24 grandchildren, Rev. Mgawi served in other positions including being Nkhoma Synod’s first local general secretary and as board chairperson of Malawi Council for the Handicapped (MACOHA).

Chakwera was accompanied by the First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera, Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara, Cabinet Ministers and other prominent dignitaries from the government, representatives from civil society organisations and religious & traditional leaders.

In the run-up to the 2019 tripartite elections, there were some political violence that were reported practised by some political party followers and as MEC Commissioner, Rev. Mgawi swiftly responded to condemn the malpractice, saying it was tarnishing the reputation of Malawi as a country.

Rev. Mgawi made the appeal on January 25, 2019 in Dedza District during the opening of a day-long training of Constituency Returning Officers and Constituency Civic and Voter Education Assistants from Dedza and Ntcheu districts on nomination process.

He had asked party leaders to sit down with their followers and teach them political tolerance — emphasised that it is high time Malawi should wake up and start practising clean and peaceful politics.

Perhaps, in order to honour him, this message still stands today ahead of the 2025 tripartite elections taking cognizance that there has been some political violence that has been extensively reported.—Edited by Maravi Express