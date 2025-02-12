Rev. Maulidi earns extra role at AACC as advisor on Economic & Ecological Justice for entire African continent

* Selected based on his expertise and on-going work as AACC Economic Justice & Accountability Champion

* The CCAP community feels honoured and wishes you well in your new role alongside Anti-Corruption Ambassadorship in the AACC

By Duncan Mlanjira

Rev. Baxton Maulidi, the Deputy Secretary General of Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP), has been chosen as one of 7 advisors of the Economic & Ecological Justice Committee of the All-Africa Conference of Churches (AACC).

In the letter of confirmation from AACC’s Economic & Ecological Justice’s Executive Secretary, Dr. Tinashe Gumbo, the appointment follows Rev. Maulidi’s expertise in his on-going work as Economic Justice & Accountability Champion alongside Anti-Corruption Ambassadorship in the AACC and Malawi.

Dr. Gumbo takes cognizance of Rev. Maulidi’s “outstanding leadership skills and experience” as the Malawi’s economic justice & accountability Champion, which will assist the Eco-Sterwardship Advisory Committee to contribute towards the shaping of AACC’s programming in the area of economic and ecological justice.

Blantyre Synod has since congratulated Rev. Maulidi, saying the CCAP community feels honoured and wishes him well in his new role alongside Anti-Corruption Ambassadorship both in the AACC and in Malawi.

On his part, Rev. Maulidi said he was taken by complete surprise when he was called from AACC Secretariat headquarters in Nairobi informing him about the appointment.

“It took a follow up confirmation through e-mail to Blantyre Synod informing them and myself about my appointment that the reality sunk,” he said.

“I feel greatly honoured that I can be one of the 7 advisors the entire African continent to advise the AACC committee on economic and ecological justice.

“This is not an employment — it is a service more of a voluntary task to serve our continent. Mulungu yekha alandire ulemu (only Glory be to the Lord!)”

The AACC is a continental ecumenical body that accounts for over 200 million Christians across the African continent — the largest association of Protestant, Anglican, Orthodox, and Indigenous churches in Africa.

It is a member of the worldwide ecumenical network, the World Council of Churches and as an ecumenical body, the AACC is a fellowship of 210 members comprising churches, national christian councils (NCCs), theological and lay training institutions, and other Christian organisations in 43 African countries.

Rev. Maulidi is very active in his role as economic justice & accountability champion alongside the anti-corruption ambassadorship having spoken out of the solutions needed to address economic challenges that Malawians and the rest of the people on the African continent continually face.

He has attended and spoken at many of the international conferences organised by the AACC, the African Union’s anti-corruption committee as well as those by the World Council of Churches.

Just in November, a delegation from the AACC joined faith leaders worldwide in an interfaith side event focused on ‘Action and Stewardship of the Earth to Improve Human Conditions’ — held with the mission of uniting religious voices in addressing the planet’s growing environmental challenges.

Held at the Faith Pavilion of COP29 in Azerbaijan, the AACC reported that the event “underscored a shared commitment to protecting creation and preserving our shared home as the gathering highlighted the belief across faiths that caring for the Earth is not only a responsibility but also a spiritual obligation”.

“Faith leaders called upon their communities to reject practices that harm the environment and instead prioritise actions that protect and restore natural resources.

“The event took a unique approach by discussing how youth play a crucial role in the fight for environmental preservation. It was noted that the younger generation, being more informed and technologically skilled than any before, holds significant potential to drive solutions through innovation, artificial intelligence, and sustainable technology.

“Discussions emphasised blending indigenous knowledge with modern innovation, a powerful approach already practised in various regions,” said the report, citing an of Morocco’s green mosques, “which incorporate sustainable practices, serve as a model of how faith-based spaces can lead in adopting eco-friendly technology.

“Through this collaborative effort, faith leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a vision of the world as a common home that requires protection, respect, and care.”

In his address at the AACC 12th General Assembly in November, WCC general secretary Rev. Prof. Dr Jerry Pillay, touched on climate crisis and environmental stewardship, saying: “Christ’s love compels us to care for creation and the pressing issue of climate change and environmental degradation demands our immediate attention.

“Africa, with its diverse ecosystems and vulnerable communities, faces the profound consequences of environmental challenges. Climate-related events can have devastating effects on communities, particularly those dependent on agriculture and natural resources.

“The imperative to address these issues aligns closely with our duty to protect God’s creation and ensure a sustainable future for all. We need to be reminded that the earth is the Lord’s and everything in it (Ps. 24:1).

“Love compels us to be good stewards, responsible citizens, to sustain and preserve the earth for future generations,” preached Rev. Jerry Pillay.

This is an area which Malawi has joined through the leadership of Rev. Maulidi as one of the advisors in shaping AACC Eco-Sterwardship Advisory Committee’s programming in the area of economic and ecological justice.