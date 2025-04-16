Rev. Maulidi advises Nkhoma and Blantyre CCAP Synods not to confuse their members on the church Reverends’ visit to Peter Mutharika’s residence

* It is not a crime at all for Reverends to visit their members. Be careful — you might fuel divisions within your synods * All Pastors are called to preach the gospel to anyone. Reverends should act responsiblly remembering that they are accountable to God

By Duncan Mlanjira

Deputy General Secretary of the Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre Synod, Rev. Baxton Maulidi — speaking as All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) Economic Justice, Transparency & Accountability champion in Malawi — has advised Nkhoma and Blantyre Synods not to confuse their members on the church ministers who visited former President, Peter Mutharika at his residence in Mangochi.

Rev. Maulidi maintained that Mutharika and the former First Lady, Geltrude are legitimate members of the CCAP, and it is the duty of the church to cheer up its sheep.

“It is not a crime at all for Reverends to visit their members. Be careful — you might fuel divisions within your synods,” Rev. Maulidi advised the two Synods.

He continued to say all Pastors are called to preach the gospel to anyone and thus advised reverends “to act responsiblly remembering that they are accountable to God”.

In February, Blantyre Synod’s moderator, Rev Humphreys Zgambo and general secretary, Rev. Anderson Juma, issued a press release disowning church ministers, who had an audience with the former President at his Page House residence in Mangochi, saying “did so in their individual capacity and for their own personal interests”.

The Synod emphasised that statements made at the function and attributed to the Synod or its leadership “are not only false but also unfortunate and concerning”.

Media reports indicated that the ministers — about 70 of them including some that are retired — visited Mutharika to pray for him, saying they did so because the former President and his family are members of the CCAP.

In an interview with journalist, Brian Banda on Times Exclusive TV programme on Monday, Rev. Maulidi emphasised that the Mutharikas are bonafide members of the CCAP, saying they cannot disown the former President.

He repeated the sentiments in an interview with Maravi Express, saying Peter Mutharika and his wife “are both very reliable members of the church and do participate in the church activities”.

“The Mutharikas did not invite the Reverends — they are doing this on their own will and this is very. They can visit anyone.”

This clearly shows that Blantyre Synod, despite issuing its stand against the visit, its secretariat recognise the importance of visiting and cheering of its members of which Mutharika and his wife are one of them.

In a twist to this, President Lazarus Chakwera had an interface meeting last week, at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe with the General Assembly of the CCAP on issues of national importance, where the President expressed his concerned with the political violence which has been happening in the country.

According to Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs, Rev. Brian Kamwendo, Chakwera assured the General Assembly that he aims to foster unity, peace and tolerance ahead of this year’s General Elections.

Rev. Kamwendo told the media after the meeting that the General Assembly encouraged and also appreciated Chakwera for condemning political violence without looking at which party is responsible for it — “as he is a leader who believes in peace.”