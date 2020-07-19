Reunion Insurance enhances Mlambe Hospital’s COVID-19 fight as cases in Malawi increase

By Duncan Mlanjira

In response to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the country, one of the fast growing insurance company in Malawi, Reunion Insurance donated K2 million towards the purchase of protective materials to Mlambe Mission Hospital’s isolation centre in Lunzu, Blantyre to assist in its fight against the pandemic.

As of Saturday, July 18, Malawi registered 97 new cases with deaths at 59 — a sharp rise of 8 since Thursday.

Total confirmed cases since April is now at 2,907 and those that have recovered are at 1,135 up from 1,077 since Thursday.

Since April when tests started, the Ministry of Health has conducted 23,733.

Speaking at Mlambe Hospital Reunion Insurance’s Business Development Manager Miller John Joshua said their company is aware that the spread of coronavirus in Malawi is at an alarming rate making it difficult for businesses to operate.

“Much as we are all affected but hospitals and their foot soldiers — nurses, doctors, clinicians, midwives and other hospital support staff — are at a major risk since they are in direct contact with affected patients.

“Thus Reunion Insurance decided to assist in providing protective gear in order to minimize risk of infection amongst the frontline health care workers,” he said

He added that Reunion Insurance is just fulfilling corporate social responsibility as enshrined in its business model by donating to Mlambe Hospital.

In her remarks, Mlambe’s Principal Administrator, Sister Clotilda Makweya thanked Reunion Insurance for the donation and asked other organizations to emulate the gesture because the hospital is in dire need of PPE’s and other materials in order to offer their best services in line with their mission, which is to serve the less privileged people.

She appealed to all Malawians to mask up always, wash hands regularly, observe social distance and be in isolation whenever they have tested positive to COVID-19.

Last month, Mlambe Hospital was amongst beneficiaries of oxygen concentrators and face masks together with Blantyre District Health Office and Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital which were donated by UK-based charity, Cherish International UK as its contribution to the fight.

Receiving the donation on behalf of Blantyre DHO, Dr. Precious Kadzamira, who is in charge at Kameza COVID-19 testing centre, applauded Mlambe Hospital — managed by the Catholic Church— for working closely with Blantyre DHO in the fight against the pandemic.

The spread of the Coronavirus can be reduced and eradicated amongst frontline health workers if proper protective wears are provided and all preventive measures are followed not only by nurses and doctors but all Malawians.

Recently, the State President Lazarus Chakwera called all Malawians and religious leaders to join him for three days of prayer and fasting to ask God‘s intervention.