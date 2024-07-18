Renowned tennis coach Thompson Mtengula to overseer Sports Aid for Malawi tennis tournament in Ntcheu from June 19-22

* Sport Aid for Malawi is non-profit project that was formed in 2013 inside the organisation ‘Mission Office of Sacramentine Sisters



By Duncan Mlanjira

International Tennis Federation (ITF) national coordinator in Malawi, Thompson Mtengula has organised an U-12 to U-14 boys and girls national junior tennis tournament at Ntcheu Catholic Sports Centre from tomorrow till Monday, July 19-22 — under the banner of Sports Aid for Malawi project.

In his statement, Myengula says this is the first national tournament for the year 2024 for the U-12 and U-14 boys and girls categories drawing players from four regions — North (4 boys and 4 girls); Centre (6 boys and 6 girls); hosts Ntcheu (11 boys and 11 girls); Eastern-Zomba (4 boys and 4 girls); Eastern-Monkey Bay (5 boys and 5 girls) and the South (4 boys and 4 girls).

It brings total number of girls at 32 and boys 32 accompanied by 7 coaches and Ntcheu has more players because they are hosting.

“The Sport Aid for Malawi is non-profit project that was formed in 2013 inside the organisation ‘Mission Office of Sacramentine Sisters,” said the statement from the ITF national coordinator. “It aims to allow children to play sports for free such as tennis, football, basketball, volleyball and netball.”

Mtengula explains that the programme has built two centres in Ntcheu and in Monkey Bay for the past 10 years in a Mission of the Sacramentine Sisters and that the project also supports 40 children living with Disabilities at Gumbu in Ntcheu.

“All these activities of Sport Aid for Malawi are financed by Marco Bove and various contractors from Italy and for the past four years they have sported some young talent in tennis — that is why they have decided to sponsor the U-12 and U-14 national tournament in Ntcheu where they have two tennis courts at Ntcheu Catholic Sports Centre.

“This is the first U-12 and U-14 boys and girls national tournament this year 2024 and the players are looking forward to it. We are going to see some good tennis because the players are hungry for tournament.”

He indicated that seeded players in U-12 boys are Bula Mwase (Mzuzu), Mike Makwela (Blantyre), Chifundo Luwis (Lilongwe) and Augustine Moses (Ntcheu) while in girls are Faith Kholomba (Lilongwe), Anna Malunga (Blantyre), Evelyn Nyangu (Blantyre) and Beatrice Mbewe (Mzuzu).

Seeded plyers in U-14 boys are Thoko Tembo (Mzuzu), Edwin Phiri (Mzuzu), Brian Chiwaya (Blantyre) and Samson Chamama (Zomba) while for girls are Maggie Banda (Mzuzu), Mercy Mbewe (Mzuzu), Tiyamike Lemoni (Lilongwe) and Deborah Sipiliano (Ntcheu).

Players that Mtengula — the former Malawi tennis legend — believes are likely to mesmerise tennis enthusiasts in U-12 include Faith Kholomba (Lilongwe), Bula Mwase (Mzuzu), Anna Malunga (Blantyre), Mike Makwerla (Blantyre), Emily Jedegwa (Monkey Bay), Chifundo Luwis (Lilongwe), Evelyn Nyangu (Blantyre), Augustine Moses (Ntcheu), Beatrice Mbewe (Mzuzu), Aaron Magombo (Ntcheu), Tamandani Mpulula (Zomba) and Aubrey Alexander (Monkey Bay).

In U-14 are Mercy Banda (Mzuzu), Thoko Tembo (Mzuzu), Mercy Mbewe (Mzuzu), Edwin Phiri (Mzuzu), Tiyamike Leimomni (Lilongwe), Brian Chiwaya (Blantyre),, Samson Chamama (Zomba), Doricah Edward (Monkey Bay), Prince Jedegwa (Monkey Bay), Faith Changa (Zomba) and Deborah Sipiliano & Ashaluwa Nthondoya from the hosts, Ntcheu.

“It is a very good eye opener for the coaches to see where they are short so that when they will go back to their centres they are going to work on the players weaknesses during the tournament,” Mtengula said.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank the sponsors on behalf of players, coaches and parents. This tournament has come at the right time as you know we are struggling to get sponsors.

“For the past 5 years, imagine, we only had one tournaments for juniors we had last year 2023 and this is the second one. This tournament will also help us a lot see to how the players selected for ITF/CAT 12/U team event which is going to be in Mozambique from August 6-10 are going fair.

“For players to do well in international tournament they need to play 2-8 local national tournaments — 12-48 matches in a year — but here in Malawi, they play one tournament a year — 3-6 matches in a year.

“We really need junior tournaments like this in Malawi; 2-8 local and 2-4 international for our players to do well,” said the veteran international-accredited coach.