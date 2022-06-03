Renowned gender activist Emma Kaliya lauds Chakwera for Zamba’s appointment as Secretary to President & Cabinet

Colleen Zamba was serving as head of presidential delivery unit

By Leonard Masauli, MANA

Renowned gender activist in Malawi, Emma Kaliya joins other human rights advocates in commending President Lazarus Chakwera’s decision on his recent appointment of Colleen Zamba as Secretary to the President & Cabinet, saying this is a fulfillment of the Gender Equality Act which advocates for representation of women in key decision-making positions.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Wednesday, Kaliya said the decision has come at a right time when government has an obligation to fill up positions for both men and women in respect of gender as stipulated by the Gender Equality Act.

Kaliya said the government has been forthcoming to equal representation, citing increase of women representation in the Cabinet as well as other key positions such as the Director of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Ombudsman, among others.

“We feel Gender Equality Act has been honoured and we are very happy with the appointment of Colleen Zamba as Chief Secretary to the President.

“This is a fulfilment of the state’s obligation to the Gender equality act requirements.

“The Act requires that women should be represented everywhere and we are not only talking of the Public sector, but even the private sector as well is not spared because this is about gender equality,” Kaliya said.

Adding credence, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson, Gift Trapence said they commend the Tonse Alliance government for championing women empowerment by making sure qualified women are also appointed in high offices, saying the aspiration of equality and equal representation is what Malawians have been looking for.

Country Director for Oxfam, Lingalireni Mihowa said Zamba’s appointment shows that the President has confidence in the capabilities of women and their leadership.

“We are delighted as women’s and gender rights activists that the President has appointed Colleen Zamba as Secretary to the President.

“We have seen her profile, she has been in civil service before and that gives her the experience to lead.

“We commend the President for taking a bold step in improving the visibility of women leadership in Malawi in line with the Gender Equality Act which says that there has to be 60/40 representation in key decision making positions,” Mihowa said.



Collen Zamba is the second woman chief secretary to be appointed to serve the Malawi Public Service after Hawa Ndilowe who served under former President Joyce Banda administration.

Zamba was holding the post of head of presidential delivery unit and chief advisor to the President on SDGs and international affairs since April this year.

For the past 12 years, she has been economic advisor in UNDP with six years in Nigeria country office, four years Zambia and past one year covering Swaziland and Lesotho country offices.

Prior to UNDP, Zamba — a macro-economist and career technocrat — has 19 years managerial and professional experience in development policy rising to Permanent Secretary where she had served as Principal Secretary in Ministries of Finance responsible for economic affairs, debt and aid where she led the exceptional negotiation of HIPIC decision point for Malawi; Trade and Industry; Comptroller Statutory Corporations and Special Assistant in Governor’s Office, Reserve Bank of Malawi.

She was secretary for the Cabinet Committee on the economy for six years when democratic Malawi was born and she worked with the VVIPs including the President.

At that time, she was also in charge of monitoring of the Malawi economic programme and has acquired a wide range of experience in doing business at national and international levels, economic, trade, and debt and aid — dealing with development partners, government decision and Cabinet and politician policy makers.

She holds formal qualification in macroeconomics, (MPhil Economic Planning), development policy (Post Graduate Diploma in Development Policy) obtained at University of Glasgow where she was awarded best student of the year 1989 and a Bachelor’s degree in Social Science (Economics) obtained at the University of Malawi.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express