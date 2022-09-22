Renowned African motivational speaker Pepe Minambo to grace 2022 IPMM conference; As FDH Bank Plc injects K2m sponsorship

FDH Bank’s Head of HR Chrispin Chikwama (right) hands over the sponsorship to IPMM’s president, Godwin Ng’oma

By Duncan Mlanjira

Kenyan Pepe Minambo, who is a renowned African motivational speaker and author, has been invited by Institute of People Management Malawi (IPMM) to grace its 2022 conference as keynote speaker.

This was disclosed by IPMM on Wednesday in Blantyre when they received K2 million sponsorship from FDH Bank Plc towards the success of the conference to be held from November 10-12 at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

Through his speeches made in various African countries and also globally, Pepe Minambo desires to inspire people to success — which is one of the pillars of IPMM that recognises employees as a source of success to any business.

In his vote of thanks, IPMM President, Godwin Ng’oma said there would be several other Malawian high profile executives as speakers with Pepe Minambo expected to spice it up.

He added that their annual conferences gather all human resource managers across the country to interact, share ideas and motivate each other on how they can uphold high standards in as far as managing human capital is concerned.

Ng’oma further said the world keeps changing and there was need to always inspire each other on how they can utilise the digital way of doing business, saying: “It is gatherings like this that sharpen our skills in order to manage employees, who are the source of everything in business.”

He applauded the gesture from FDH Bank, saying it is such partnership that builds the nation together, while also appreciating that — while they approach various corporates to assist in holding their annual conferences — FDH Bank did not wait for a knock on the door but reached out to IPMM on its own accord.

“FDH Bank — as a people-centred institution — has always supported us over many years and we have also taken note of the giant steps being undertaken by the Bank to motivate its staff as well as customers.”

This year’s conference is set to be patronized by over 500 HR personnel from various corporate institutions, up from 400 last year, and Ng’oma encouraged the companies to include their executive management in order for them to appreciate more what their human resource experts are updating themselves.

In his remarks, FDH Bank’s Head of HR, Chrispin Chikwama also recognised the important role that employees play in the corporate business, describing people as strategic partners.

“HR is a profession that moves the industry forward and it is one of our pillars of sustainability,” he said. “We did not wait to be approached for support because over the years, we have benefitted from these conferences.

“We will be part of the process and we hope we will once more have a vibrant conference that takes people management to another level,” he said.

According to The Standard of Kenya, Pepe Minambo is founding director of The Motivator Forum, an inspirational capacity building organisation and in his 25 years of residency in Kenya from the DRC where he was born, he has toured the breadth and length of the country, speaking to managers and employees of “many a blue chip company and students in learning institutions”.

He is an author with several titles to his name, that include: ‘Be Inspired Before You Expire’; ‘You Can Dream Again’; ‘How to Inspire Students for Remarkable Performance’; and ‘The Greatness Syndrome’.

In ‘Be Inspired Before You Expire’, he decries the influence of what he refers to as an expired person, saying like out of date medicine, such a person has the ability to contaminate minds with their negative thinking.

He described such people as those that see difficulties in every undertaking, giving “thousands of excuses as to why a task cannot succeed”.

He is quoted in an interview by The Standard that: “One should always avoid the average person mentality. An average person has an average brain that only absorbs some average information in school leading to average grades.

“Such a person will live an average life and die an average death with average mourners in attendance raising average shillings to cover funeral expenses.”

The Standard said nothing gratifies Pepe more than getting positive feedback from those who have turned their lives around after listening to him, some of whose experiences are documented in his writings.

“Either live a cerebrated life or a tolerated life. The choice is yours,” he is quoted as saying.