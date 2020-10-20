Relaxing on COVID-19 preventive measures risky at this point as one new COVID-19 related death is recorded

By Duncan Mlanjira

In the past weeks, the country has not been recording any new COVID-19 related death but some new cases kept creeping in as local and imported transmissions, prompting co-chairperson of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Dr. John Phuka to plead with the public not to relax in the adherence to the preventive measures that are legally still in place.

Following the new case of one new death from the 223 COVID-19 tests that were conducted in the past 24 hours, of which there was one new case and no new recoveries, Dr. Phuka still is obsessed to warn the public that there is relaxation on the preventive and containment measures that were instituted.

He singles out institutions such as banks, shopping malls, churches and shops as some of the culprits.

“The similar relaxation is also being observed in the public transport sector as well as in some mass gatherings such as weddings,” says the Doc in Tuesday’s report.

“This is risky at this point as the failure to practice preventive measures can contribute to the rapid transmission of the virus in the community.

“As we still have community transmission of the disease in our midst there is need for continued fighting of the disease.”



In his report, the new COVID-19 related death case is a locally transmitted infections — a 53-year-old woman from Blantyre Health District.

Since April, Malawi has recorded 5,861 cases and the number of deaths is now at 182. Of the cumulative cases, 1,167 are imported infections and 4,694 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 4,757 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 922.

The number of cases after the first few cases in April seemed to have risen during the fresh presidential election campaign and dissipated thereafter but the cases are picking up as more people are gathering for the by-election campaign.

This has prompted Dr. Phuka to keep reminding the public against participating in mass gatherings since COVID-19 infection spreads faster in overcrowding places.

“It is very important to take caution when organizing or when attending mass gatherings as the risk of contracting and spreading the disease is high.

“The more people an individual interacts with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected and spreading further the COVID-19 virus.”

He continues to advise that all COVID-19 prevention and containment measures should be highly considered for all mass gatherings and personal prevention practices (such as handwashing, staying home when sick, maintaining 1 metre of distance, and wearing a mask properly).

He also reminds of environmental prevention practices (such as cleaning and disinfection) are important ways to prevent the virus’s spread.

And for those considering organizing an event the following has to be considered:

– Always consult local health authorities before planning any event;

– Briefing guests about precautions before the event starts;

– During the event, reminding guests of these precautions and ensure they are followed;

– Choosing outdoor venues over indoor spaces — if indoors, ensure the area is well-ventilated;

– Minimising crowding by staggering arrivals and departures, numbering entries, designating seats/places and marking the floor to ensure physical distancing between people of at least one meter,

– Providing all necessary supplies — hand hygiene stations, hand sanitizer or soap and water, tissues, closed-lid bins, distance markers, masks;

– Putting provision for temperature screening as guest are arriving.