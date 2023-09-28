REIAMA set to inspire innovative players and pacesetters in the energy industry through ‘Mphamvu Awards’

* Nominations begin and first awardees to be honoured at the Malawi 2023 National Energy Conference



By Duncan Mlanjira

Renewable Energy Industries Association of Malawi (REIAMA), the umbrella body for players in the renewable energy sector, announces newly introduced ‘Mphamvu Awards’ — its milestone innovation aimed at industry recognition for leading players and pacesetters in the energy industry in Malawi.

A statement from REIAMA says the Mphamvu Awards will recognise best entries in various energy-related categories in the country.

Soustain Chigalu, REIAMA president is quotes as saying: “The introduction of REIAMA’s Mphamvu Awards amplifies our serious call for various players in the energy industry, including those taking lead in other sectors of energy.

“This is to form a synergy with us towards reinforcing best practices and instilling competition for high standards and quality service towards our clientele and the general public.

“We, therefore, would like to call upon various individuals, companies, organisations and development partners in the energy space to welcome this news with excitement and partner with us as we raise the bar in creating a Malawi that is progressive in matters of energy.

“Seeing how critical energy is to development, the importance of this sector cannot be overstated,” he said.

Mphamvu Awards lead, Khadija Sungeni Mussa concurred with the president as she appealed to Malawians in various sectors to join the nominations stage and contribute to the process of identifying candidates — with a special consideration for sustainable energy interventions.

To nominate, entrants require to send a request email to: khadija_mussa@yahoo.co.uk or send a WhatsApp message to: 0881 04 47 58.

The Mphamvu Awards categories include: Marketing Stars, Humanitarian Energy Access, Next Level Energising, Energy Efficiency Excellence, Phasing Out Open Fires in Malawi, Lighting Up Malawi and Personality Awards.

Sungeni Mussa added that the awards will be given to winners in both individual and institutional categories respectively, thereby creating a fair platform for players in similar spaces to compete.

“Energy stakeholders and members of the general public can submit as many entries as possible in the Mphamvu Awards for nominees that qualify in each award category — whether they are primarily energy-focused or involved in other sectors but they have mainstreamed or adopted sustainable energy practices.

“On top of this, different institutions also have an opportunity to partner with REIAMA to sponsor the Mphamvu Awards in various tailor-made creative ways.”

The awards will be given during the upcoming annual REIAMA National Energy Conference to take place at Sunbird Livingstonia Hotel in Salima on October 26-27.

The conference’s theme is ‘Energy Diversification for Sustainable Development’

REIAMA was established in 1999 with the explicit aim of promoting renewable energy technologies in a sustainable manner to the satisfaction of consumers in Malawi.

The Association draws its membership from individuals and companies who are involved in the production, supply, importation, exportation, installation and servicing of renewable energy technologies in Malawi.

In addition, REIAMA also draws membership from organisations, individuals, projects and programs who have sufficient and verifiable interest in the promotion, production, supply, importation, exportation, installation and servicing of the country’s renewable energy technologies.

United Nations take on renewable energy it that it is powering a safer future; its sources are all around us; it is cheaper; healthier; creates jobs and makes economic sense.

The UN maintains that “energy is at the heart of the climate challenge – and key to the solution. A large chunk of the greenhouse gases that blanket the Earth and trap the sun’s heat are generated through energy production, by burning fossil fuels to generate electricity and heat.

“Fossil fuels, such as coal, oil and gas, are by far the largest contributor to global climate change — accounting for over 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 90% of all carbon dioxide emissions.

“The science is clear — to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, emissions need to be reduced by almost half by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050. To achieve this, we need to end our reliance on fossil fuels and invest in alternative sources of energy that are clean, accessible, affordable, sustainable, and reliable.

“Renewable energy sources – which are available in abundance all around us, provided by the sun, wind, water, waste, and heat from the Earth – are replenished by nature and emit little to no greenhouse gases or pollutants into the air.

“Fossil fuels still account for more than 80% of global energy production but cleaner sources of energy are gaining ground as about 29% of electricity currently comes from renewable sources.

On renewable energy being cheaper, the UN says its products’ prices are dropping rapidly, saying the cost of electricity from solar power fell by 85% between 2010 and 2020 while costs of onshore and offshore wind energy fell by 56% and 48% respectively.

“Falling prices make renewable energy more attractive all around – including to low- and middle-income countries, where most of the additional demand for new electricity will come from.

“With falling costs, there is a real opportunity for much of the new power supply over the coming years to be provided by low-carbon sources.

“Cheap electricity from renewable sources could provide 65% of the world’s total electricity supply by 2030. It could decarbonize 90% of the power sector by 2050, massively cutting carbon emissions and helping to mitigate climate change.”

On it being healthier, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that “about 99% of people in the world breathe air that exceeds air quality limits and threatens their health, and more than 13 million deaths around the world each year are due to avoidable environmental causes, including air pollution.

“The unhealthy levels of fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide originate mainly from the burning of fossil fuels. In 2018, air pollution from fossil fuels caused $2.9 trillion in health and economic costs — about $8 billion a day.

“Switching to clean sources of energy, such as wind and solar, thus helps address not only climate change but also air pollution and health.”

Thus the world, including Malawi through Renewable Energy Industries Association is accelerating the transition to clean energy as the pathway to a healthy, livable planet today and for generations to come.