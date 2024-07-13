Reaching UEFA Euro final ‘feels a little bit more normal’—England manager Southgate

* There’s a different feel than Euro 2021. We’re now in a different moment as a team

* I guess there was less of a celebration, perhaps less satisfaction at reaching a final

* As Spain’s Rodri says they will have to keep his Manchester City team-mate Phil Foden under control because he has an innate ability to move in a small space

By Dan Roan, BBC Sport & Abdi Rashid, Daily Mail

England manager Gareth Southgate says the team felt “perhaps less satisfaction” at reaching the Euro 2024 final compared to their Euro 2020 experience.

The Three Lions’ 2-1 victory against the Netherworlds on Wednesday set them up for a second consecutive European Championship final while at the delayed Euro in 2021, they finished runners-up — losing 2-3 to Italy in a penalty shootout at Wembley following a 1-1 draw.

That was the men’s first final appearance since the 1966 World Cup, and now another awaits them tomorrow when Spain will provide the opposition.

Southgate has guided England to the semi-finals or further in three of his four major tournaments in charge — World Cups and Euros — without yet winning a trophy.

Including fixtures decided on penalty shootouts, Southgate’s England have won nine knockout games and lost three, also losing a third-place game.

“There’s a different feel [than 2021],” Southgate told BBC Sport. “We’re now in a different moment as a team, two tournaments on and a lot more big match experience.

“I guess there was less of a celebration, perhaps less satisfaction at reaching a final. I wouldn’t say it becomes run of the mill but it’s a little bit more normal for us. That statement in itself is probably a bit ridiculous given our history.”

When asked if that meant that winning was now essential, Southgate said: “Yeah, we needed to win the last one! We didn’t. What we do know is that in the end, how we’ll be viewed by others will be determined by the result on Sunday.”

Southgate says England will need to be “tactically close to perfect” against a Spain side that have been “excellent with and without the ball”.

“I’ve got to keep a professional focus. A bit of detachment from the enormity of the occasion, if you like. It would be easy to be overwhelmed by that.”

After being named the Football Association’s head of elite development in 2012, Southgate was appointed England’s Under-21 manager a year later and he replaced Sam Allardyce as manager of the senior team in 2016.

“What that journey’s taught me is what it means to English football really to have credibility on the European and world stage,” he said. “I know what it means to people working at every level from youth development all the way through to senior football.”

Meanwhile, Luis de la Fuente-led Spain will be seeking to win their first major silverware since 2012 and reached the final after coming from behind to beat France 2-1 thanks to goals by Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo.

Spain’s Rodri says they will have to keep his Manchester City team-mate Phil Foden “under control because he has an innate ability to move in a small space — but there are many players who can do a lot of damage.

“I don’t like to focus on one player — I like to take a complete picture of England and we go with our weapons, one on one.”

In the semi-final win over the Netherlands, Foden had been replaced by the time Watkins’ goal went in, but earlier had a shot cleared off the line and hit the post in a much-improved display from the Manchester City playmaker.

“I know them well, I know the culture of English football perfectly. They have a very talented team, players who can unbalance and who can control all aspects of the game,’ Rodri said when asked about England.

“They defend well, they can attack you, they are good at set pieces. We have to work on how to hurt them. We have our weapons, we are confident that we can beat them.”

England striker Ollie Watkins, who scored the winner against Netherlands, believes Rodri is Spain’s key player, saying “from his experience and what he’s won at Manchester City, he’s crucial because of the way he dictates the game.

“Everyone knows his talent, he’s a world-class player. He is crucial for their build up,” he said. “But I’m just focusing on myself, I’m not aware of what the Spanish press, players or manager have said, we’ve not taken anything like that into consideration.”

On his goal against the Netherlands and where he thinks it ranks in iconic England goals, such as David Beckham’s against Greece in qualifying for the 2002 World Cup, Watkins said: “Obviously Beckham’s technique — it must be harder [to score a free-kick like that].

“But my goal is special, I’m not taking anything away from myself. They are all iconic goals and very important for our country.”

On the emotions after his winning goal: “It’s been an unbelievable feeling. One that I was taken aback. But I wasn’t in shock that I’ve done that really. I have full belief in myself, I manifested it. I worked hard to get there but I’m not shocked.”

On his feelings for the final, Watkins said: "I've got that fire in my belly, I'm ready when called upon. Hopefully, I get the call to come on the pitch again and hopefully I can produce."