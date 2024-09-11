RBM refutes rumours of IMF writing Minister of Finance to devalue the Malawi Kwacha

* RBM Governor, Dr. Wilson Banda has since appealed to the general public to desist from creating and circulating false reports



* Which bring about unwarranted speculation, panic and uncertainty in the economy

Maravi Express

The Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) has refuted a report circulating on social media that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has written the Minister of Finance & Economic Affairs to devalue the Malawi Kwacha by 60%, while assuring the general public that there are no plans as to that regard.

In a public statement issued today, September 11, RBM reminds the general public to look up for information on matters of monetary policy from the Central Bank.

RBM Governor, Dr. Wilson Banda has since appealed to the general public “to desist from creating and circulating false reports which bring about unwarranted speculation, panic and uncertainty in the economy”.