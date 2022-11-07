Ras Kansengwa sympathisers ask for Government intervention for the photojournalist’s treatment abroad

Kansengwa (right) with well-wishers that included former First Lady, Madam Shanil Muluzi

By Duncan Mlanjira

The reggae dancehall aerobics which was organised by Lilongwe Fitness Fanatics as fundraising event in aid of Malawi’s iconic photographer, Ras Peter Kansengwa only raised K500,000, of which K300,000 went towards costs of hosting the event at Bingu National Stadium.

The remaining K200,000 was offered to Ras Kansengwa for his upkeep since he is unable to generate money for his well-being as well as finance his local treatment.

He needs K5 million towards his medical treatment to an illness which is badly affecting his legs and his sight since March, 2022 and as it is, fundraising events alone cannot suffice to reach the needed funds — thus the Lilongwe Fitness Fanatics asking for Government’s intervention.

Team leader of the organisers, Ismael Makawa said the event — that took place on Saturday from 6am to 9am — was attended by about 100 Kansengwa fans and fitness lovers — including former First Lady, Madam Shanil Muluzi with a target of K5.5 million to pay bills around the event and for Ras Kansengwa’s medial treatment.

“From the participation fees and money people paid direct to Ras Kansengwa, who also attended the event, we managed to make K500,000,” he said.

“The people who attended the aerobics managed to appreciate Ras Kansengwa’s condition, who indicated that his wish is go to a hospital outside Malawi such as India or South Africa as most of our hospitals do not have the required medical facilities.”

Earlier, Ras Kansengwa to Malawi News Agency that he had been seen to by a number of dignified hospitals in the country, which include Nkhoma Mission and Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe — but his condition still is getting worse.

He said both the medications and a need for frequent medical checkups proves to be costly for him as the illness is greatly affecting his life and his profession as a photographer.

He disclosed that the medication he has been prescribed to cost at least K60,000 a week and he is supposed to see the doctor frequently for checkups — thus affecting his work.

Makawa said they are still calling in for the help as they only made 5% of the money which was meant to be collected — thus asking the Government to intervene and afford him trip to foreign hospital as soon as possible.

“It is very sad to see how troubled he is looking,” he said. “We can’t just helplessly watch his health deteriorate.”

“Ras Kansengwa has offered a lot to nation at large and he has worked closely with the current government during last campaign. In one way or another, he’s promoted our tourism through his photos.

“To all well wishers, continue reaching us out to assist in one way or the other until we reach the target of K5.5 million as soon as possible.”

Makawa said the photojournalist was also open enough to say he is struggling with his daily needs like food and shelter and he is appealing to those whose homes have unused domestic workers quarters to offer it for his shelter.