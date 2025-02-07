Rains of varying intensity set to affect many parts of Southern Region—Met Department

Satellite imagery shows storms yellowish colour developing over many areas

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services is alert the public to expect rains of varying intensity that is set to affect many parts of the Southern Region.

This include Nsanje, Chikwawa and Blantyre, over next few hours and into the weekend while some areas of the Central and Northern regions are also expected to have rainy weather persisting.

This is due to the influence of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), coupled with a slight influx of Congo air mass.

“However, while many people will welcome the rains, there are associated risks that need to be considered,” says the report issued this morning.

“The threat of flash floods is very high in vulnerable areas such as Chikwawa and Nsanje. Therefore, be on high alert, as the weather may change rapidly.”

The Met. Department thus issues safety precautions that in case of flash floods, people should stay alert by avoiding crossing flooded or fast flowing water to keep safe and during thunderstorms, to avoid being outside.

“Seek shelter in a safe building and keep away from open areas, tall trees, and metal structures during thunderstorms and be watchful of overly wet structures, such as houses and toilets that could collapse at any time.”

Meanwhile, the tropical storm Faida, which developed in the Indian Ocean from February 3 over the eastern coast of Madagascar, has dissipated and no longer poses any risk over Malawi.

The public is further advised to pay attention to the available daily weather updates from the Met. Department to be safe from any weather related threats as it continues to monitor the movement and strength and potential impacts of any developing storm in the South West Indian Ocean region.