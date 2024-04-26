Rainford Kalaba to join TP Mazembe technical staff, pledges club president Moise Katumbi

Katumbi being welcomed at Lusaka University Hospital

On his way to watch his club play against Al Ahly in Cairo, Egypt for the second leg of the CAF Champions League semifinal, Tout-Puissant (TP) Mazembe founder and president, Moise Katumbi flew to Lusaka, Zambia to check on his recovery progress in hospital after been involved in a fatal car crash over a week ago.

Sport News Africa reports that Katumbi was at the bedside of his club’s former player at the Lusaka University Hospital, which says Kalaba’s prognosis is now safe.

Moise Katumbi is quoted as praising the heavens for the recovery and described the Zambian player as his son, saying: “First of all, I thank the Lord who saved my son. I’m in Lusaka before leaving for Egypt. I can say that he is already 99% cured.”

Moise praised Kalaba for being “an exemplary player” during his successful 13-year career with TP Mazembe before retiring last year and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans and teammates alike.

“Other players can take his example,” Katumbi is quoted as saying. “We won a lot of trophies with him. He’s going to join the Mazembe technical staff.

“He’s like a son to me. I thank the Lord, the Zambian government and the doctors. If it was anywhere else, we’d lose Kalaba,” he was quoted as saying.

Lusaka Times reports that the midfielder has been making remarkable progress and is able to talk, eat, walk — which impressed Katumbi and attributed the player’s survival to divine intervention and the collective prayers of the Zambian people.

“Describing Kalaba as an exceptional talent, Katumbi praised his contributions to TP Mazembe and revealed that the player remains involved with the club, now as a coach mentoring young talents,” reports Lusaka Times.

“In a touching gesture of solidarity, TP Mazembe players honored Kalaba by raising his jersey before their [first leg CAF Champions League] match against Al Ahly, sending him wishes for a speedy recovery.”

Kalaba was first wrongly pronounced dead by emergency medical service after the head-on collision with a heavy truck but hours later, public relations officer of the University Teaching Hospital, Nzeba Chanda announced he was responding to treatment.

News on Kalaba accident was then closely monitored in the Democratic Republic of Congo and were first to announce of his condition and Katumbi told the media in Zambia that he was angered by the club’s general manager for announcing that Kalaba had died, which misled multiple news outlets.

Kalaba was involved in a fatal car crash in which he was a passenger in a Mercedes Benz when it collided with an oncoming truck in the south-eastern Zambian town of Kafue and the female driver of the car was killed.

He suffered “internal injuries” and a police report issued after the crash stated preliminary investigations indicate the accident was a result of “improper overtaking” by the Mercedes.

Kalaba, who was in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad that won the title for the first time beating Côte d’Ivoire 8-7 on penalties after a 0-0 draw, went on to captain his country and made more than 100 senior appearances for the Chipolopolo.

At club level, Kalaba was a stalwart for TP Mazembe in an era when they won the African Champions League, two African Super Cups and an African Confederation Cup title.

He previously had spells in his homeland with Kitwe United and Zesco United before moving to Portuguese club Braga in 2008.

However, he only made one appearance for the club and had loan stints with Gil Vicente and Uniao de Leiria before his move to DR Congo.—Reporting by Sport news Africa & Lusaka Times