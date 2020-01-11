Rab Processors partners with stakeholders in raising awareness of plight of Bullets Veterans

By Duncan Mlanjira

Rab Processors has partnered with Southern Region football administrators and journalists in their quest to raise awareness of the plight of former Nyasa Big Bullets players, some of whom are struggling with life and cannot fend for themselves.

Rab Processors’ Marketing Manager Anthony Kafuwa said considering the cause that is being done by the veterans themselves by joining hands in solidarity, they felt the association needed some start-up and has since donated K250,000 to the fund.

The cheque was presented on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium where there was also a ceremonial match between the Veterans and Southern Region Socials.

And Rab Processors also revitalized and refreshed the ceremonial game with two of its products, Vital water and ThumbsUp juice.

The company, whose other beverages include newly-launched Fruitila, also signed a partnership with Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in which it supplies Vital water for the Malawi national team’s training and international matches.

The company also sponsors Southern Region Football League and has also donated Vital water for Malawi National Council of Sports’ Blantyre City Marathon as well the Mulanje Porters Race.

“We are a truly Malawian brand that aims for long-term partnerships and this gesture is an affirmation that we cherish the partnership we have with Malawian journalists and sports administrators,” Kafuwa said.

“We support the Malawi national football team, whose foundation was laid by the same veterans we are celebrating today.

“The cost of our gesture is priceless because we feel it is our obligation as a soccer loving brand.

“It is our hope and belief that this fund shall not only be administered well, but also get full support from all stakeholders.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets veterans who played against SR Socials included Isaac Msuku, Afiki ‘Anyungwi’ Sikelo, James ‘Akwere nawo’ Chimera Jnr, Andrew ‘Aluki’ Chikhosi, Peter ‘Mjojo’ Mponda, Swadick Sanudi, James ‘Terminator’ Chilapondwa, McDonald ‘Basiyao’ Yobe, Fundi Akidu, Joseph Gatros, Mzee Jossam, Mabvuto Lungu, Chancy ‘Vinny’ Gondwe among others.

After the match which the Veterans won 3-2 with goals from Jimmy Zakazaka, Rahim Ismael and James Chilapondwa, the ex-player went to enjoy more camaraderie at Bullets Club House at Ginnery Corner opposite College of Medicine where they had a braii and were also expected to elect a committee.

The committee is expected to be that will organizing activities aimed at raising funds for the ex-players.