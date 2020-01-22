Rab Processors partners with Councillor Lipikwe in tree planting initiative

By Duncan Mlanjira

Beverage producers Rab Processors have donated ThumbsUp juice and Vital bottled water as refreshment for the tree planting exercise which Limbe Central Ward Councillor Gerald Lipikwe has organised scheduled for Wednesday, January 29.

The exercise is also being done in collaboration with a youth-led non-governmental organization named Bright Minds of Tomorrow Organization (BMTO).

“We are the citizens in his Ward,” said Rab Processors Sales Officer Julio Naelo. So when he approached us we thought it’s good to support him on this project.

“We decided to assist with the Vital Water and ThumbsUp for the participants to quench their thirst during the exercise.

“We have been involved in a number of social activities in order to be part of the society that gives us business.

“We urge fellow Malawians to develop interest in nature conservation by joining our Councillor Lipikwe and the Bright Minds of Tomorrow Organization,” he said.

Lipikwe said BMTO is has very passionate, well oriented and visionary young men and women, who aim at creating a self-sustaining generation of youth.

“It focuses in many areas such as education, HIV/Aids, art, theater, hygiene, sanitation, gender equality and the environmental and climate change activism,” Lipikwe said.

“This tree planting exercise have been initiated in partnership with them. We sat down and saw the benefit of working together with the main purpose addressing issues affecting people in our area.

“The tree planting exercise is for us to cement our partnership as we forge together for the development of our area.”

He said they have so far acquired 600 tree seedlings to be planted alongside Limbe catchment area and at Kanjedza and Limbe primary schools.

BMTO’s Executive Director Yamikani Chiphazi said the organization was formed in July, 2018 by a number of young people and currently has over 70 members around Blantyre City.

“We are expecting to attract more members in 2020 as we forge ahead at creating a self-sustaining generation of youth.

“We have joined hands with Councilor Lipikwe because we recognize that he is passionate on development and he has supported us in a number of activities,” Chiphazi said.

“We conducted awareness campaigns in secondary schools with an aim of sensitizing the youths to refrain from drug and substance abuse.

“During the 2019 Tripartite Elections, we also conducted a ‘Youth To Vote’ campaign after realizing that many youths were discouraged to cast their votes because they were not being recognised once leaders are voted into power.

“So our activity was aimed at encouraging them to vote and to disregard the discouragement they previously had with leaders once voted into power.”

He added that they also conducted a Clean up Exercise and Awareness at Kachere township in December, 2019 after observing that the market was very filthy.

“We did it in conjunction with Blantyre District Environmental Health Officer, who graced the occasion,” Chiphazi said.