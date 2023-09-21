Queen Tenge Ltd sponsors K2.4m towards Renewable Energy Industries annual conference

Linda Zamaere hands over the sponsorship to REIAMA president Soustain Chigalu

By Duncan Mlanjira

Taking cognizance that players in renewable energy act as enablers for businesses, Lilongwe-based creative agency, Queen Tenge Limited, has sponsored K2.4 million towards Renewable Energy Industries Association of Malawi (REIAMA) annual conference on October 26-27.

Queen Tenge works with local artisans to promote sustainable locally made bags, clothing and artifacts — thus the conference resonates well with the promotion of renewable energy, both locally and internationally.

At the presentation of the sponsorship on Tuesday, the creative agency’s founder, Linda Zamaere said as an entrepreneur, she appreciates the benefits of the conference as one of the enablers of MW2063 national vision.

She said she, her company depends on renewable energy and as an enabler for business, saying the sponsorship will go a long way in promoting renewable energy.

She emphasised the timely interventions alternative energy solutions provide to small businesses to avoid losses due to halts in production as the national demand for energy grows by each passing year.

In his vote of thanks, REIAMA president Soustain Chigalu the organisation is into “creating sustainability and empowering local enterprises through circular financing as well as promoting the use of alternative renewable solutions”.

Present was REIAMA board member and general manager for Sunny Money, Brave Mhonie, who said REIAMA is keeping its door open to more partners and sponsorship as they prepare for the all-important energy conference.

REIAMA was established in 1999 with the explicit aim of promoting renewable energy technologies in a sustainable manner to the satisfaction of consumers in Malawi.

The Association draws its membership from individuals and companies who are involved in the production, supply, importation, exportation, installation and servicing of renewable energy technologies in Malawi.

In addition, REIAMA also draws membership from organisations, individuals, projects and programs who have sufficient and verifiable interest in the promotion, production, supply, importation, exportation, installation and servicing of the country’s renewable energy technologies.

United Nations’ take on renewable energy it that it is powering a safer future; its sources are all around us; it is cheaper; healthier; creates jobs and makes economic sense.

The UN maintains that “energy is at the heart of the climate challenge – and key to the solution. A large chunk of the greenhouse gases that blanket the Earth and trap the sun’s heat are generated through energy production, by burning fossil fuels to generate electricity and heat.

“Fossil fuels, such as coal, oil and gas, are by far the largest contributor to global climate change — accounting for over 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 90% of all carbon dioxide emissions.

“The science is clear — to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, emissions need to be reduced by almost half by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050. To achieve this, we need to end our reliance on fossil fuels and invest in alternative sources of energy that are clean, accessible, affordable, sustainable, and reliable.

“Renewable energy sources – which are available in abundance all around us, provided by the sun, wind, water, waste, and heat from the Earth – are replenished by nature and emit little to no greenhouse gases or pollutants into the air.

“Fossil fuels still account for more than 80% of global energy production but cleaner sources of energy are gaining ground as about 29% of electricity currently comes from renewable sources.

On renewable energy being cheaper, the UN says its products’ prices are dropping rapidly, saying the cost of electricity from solar power fell by 85% between 2010 and 2020 while costs of onshore and offshore wind energy fell by 56% and 48% respectively.

“Falling prices make renewable energy more attractive all around – including to low- and middle-income countries, where most of the additional demand for new electricity will come from.

“With falling costs, there is a real opportunity for much of the new power supply over the coming years to be provided by low-carbon sources.

“Cheap electricity from renewable sources could provide 65% of the world’s total electricity supply by 2030. It could decarbonize 90% of the power sector by 2050, massively cutting carbon emissions and helping to mitigate climate change.”

On it being healthier, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that “about 99% of people in the world breathe air that exceeds air quality limits and threatens their health, and more than 13 million deaths around the world each year are due to avoidable environmental causes, including air pollution.

“The unhealthy levels of fine particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide originate mainly from the burning of fossil fuels. In 2018, air pollution from fossil fuels caused $2.9 trillion in health and economic costs — about $8 billion a day.

“Switching to clean sources of energy, such as wind and solar, thus helps address not only climate change but also air pollution and health.”

Thus the world, including Malawi through Renewable Energy Industries Association is accelerating the transition to clean energy as the pathway to a healthy, livable planet today and for generations to come.