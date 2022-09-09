Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy as a friend of Malawi will forever be etched on our hearts—Chakwera

The Queen on her visit to Malawi in 1979

* Her legacy is indelibly marked on the pages of our history, a history she positively shaped in more way than we can put into words

* Her visit to Malawi in July, 1979 captivated the imaginations of Malawians

* And demonstrated the same solidarity with our quest for socio-economic liberation as she had done with our political independence

By Duncan Mlanjira

In wishing the deepest condolences to the British Royal Family and the people and government of Great Britain on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, President Lazarus Chakwera said Malawians have fond memories of the Queen’s visit to Malawi in July, 1979, during which she captivated the imaginations of the citizenry and “demonstrated the same solidarity with our quest for socio-economic liberation as she had done with our political independence”.

“For us as a nation, her inimitable legacy as a friend of Malawi will forever be etched on our hearts and indelibly marked on the pages of our history, a history she positively shaped in more way than we can put into words,” he said.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, who was also Queen of Malawi between 1964 and 1966 as Malawi was transitioning into a Republic from the British Protectorate, died on Thursday at the age of 96 having served as Queen of the United Kingdom for 70 years and 214 days.

She is the longest of any British monarch and the second-longest monarch of any monarch of a sovereign country. She was also Queen of 14 other Commonwealth realms.

In her tribute on Facebook, founder and director of Jacaranda School of Orphans, Marie da Silva fondly remembers November 2012, when she and her husband Luc Deschamps accompanied 12-year-old Jacaranda School student, John Samson to London to meet Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II.

“John won the first prize in the Junior Royal Commonwealth Essay Competition,” she said. “54 Commonwealth countries schools entered this competition and our student’s essay was chosen the winner.

“He was invited to London and presented his essay on a tablet to Her Majesty. His essay is displayed on one of the the walls in Windsor Castle. A huge honor for John, for all the children of Jacaranda School and Luc and I got to meet the Queen too. A memorable day.

“John graduated Jacaranda school last year and is now studying music at Music Crossroads here in Malawi. Rest in Grace and Love, Your Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.👑🙏🏽

In his eulogy, entrepreneur Ken Fukizi said the late Queen was “the most positively and practically influential woman/person that Nyasaland and Malawi has ever had as an influencer up until this point”.

“Her influence on Hastings Kamuzu Banda’s thought processes and lifestyle is very well documented. Kamuzu tried to imprint the Queen’s discipline, class, objectivity etc, to those he chose and bothered to keep around — and there’s no denying that he was heavily influenced by an admiration to the Queen’s way of doing things, conquests and attempted to pass on those values yet again.

“Sadly she rests now, with her influence and prominence to the Malawian society thrown away, but still Malawi remembers her with a lasting memory of her — starting with the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in its former glory.

“She had a soft spot for Malawi. The least we can do is to revamp it for her honor. The only reason I personally sang ‘I vow to thee my country’ for over five years in the middle of an African bush, was by the influence of the Queen, with Kamuzu just being a proxy influencer.

“Here’s to a woman who conquered the world, her exploits even greater than Alexander the great, Napoleon BonaParte, etc, and yet remained humble and diplomatic about it! It’s going to be some really tough shoes to fit in for King Charles III,” said Fukizi, an alumnus of Kamuzu Academy.

Another Malawian Charles Mkonkholo said: “The great monarch to have lived for ages ever. Rest in eternal peace Gogo. You visited the Warm Heart of Africa during Kamuzu era, and God allowed you to live on and witness the bouncing back of MCP into power. He is called Jehovah!”

In his message on behalf of the people of the United States of America, President Joe Biden said Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch — “she defined an era. In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her.

“An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.

“She was the first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection — whether they heard her on the radio as a young princess speaking to the children of the United Kingdom, or gathered around their televisions for her coronation, or watched her final Christmas speech or her Platinum Jubilee on their phones. And she, in turn, dedicated her whole life to their service.

“Supported by her beloved Prince Philip for 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example. She endured the dangers and deprivations of a World War alongside the British people and rallied them during the devastation of a global pandemic to look to better days ahead.

“Through her dedication to her patronages and charities, she supported causes that uplifted people and expanded opportunity. By showing friendship and respect to newly independent nations around the world, she elevated the cause of liberty and fostered enduring bonds that helped strengthen the Commonwealth, which she loved so deeply, into a community to promote peace and shared values.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special.”

To which Dian Lyn said: “My deepest condolences to all — the Royal Family, the country, Commonwealth and the world. Her Majesty was the epitome of grace, class, kindness, service and devotion. She remains a bright light in the world, however her light has dimmed and the world is the lesser for it.

“I pray that your memories will bring all some small measure of comfort as well as the knowledge that you all are not grieving alone. May God bless and rest Her Majesty’s sweet soul. God save the King.”

Liz Deverill also celebrated Elizabeth II, describing her as “a wonderful Queen, beloved by her people and by people all over the world. She served with dignity, integrity and a great sense of duty. Rest in peace, your Majesty.”

South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa reminisces his meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at the last Commonwealth meeting in London in 2018 where the two “spent some time looking at letters that former President Nelson Mandela sent to the Queen, and we reminisced about the great stateman that Her Majesty so respected.

“Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The Queen’s commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world

“On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, I wish to express my profound and sincere condolences to His Majesty, King Charles III on the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.



According to British media reports, the late Queen will be succeeded by her 73-year-old son, Prince Charles. He became Britain’s heir apparent at age 3 when his mother assumed the throne at age of 25.

Charles’ titles have included Prince of Wales, Duke of Cornwall, Duke of Rothesay and Earl of Carrick.

Charles married Diana Spencer in 1981, and the couple became known as the Prince and Princess of Wales. They had two children, Princes William and Harry. Charles and Diana separated in 1992.

Following Diana’s death in 1997, Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles, now known as the Duchess of Cornwall, in 2005.

Charles has long campaigned for a better environment, championing global sustainability in speeches over the years and his work includes expanding education and opportunities for young people in the United Kingdom.