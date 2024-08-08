Gondolosi commonly used by men

* Many men rely on sexual enhancement drugs to strengthen their performance, believing they will last longer and play more rounds



* However, these drugs and herbals come with risks, including long duration, pleasure, and stamina for the bedroom, but also potentially fatal side effects

Analysis by Hastings Yobe, MANA

Men are risking their lives to reclaim their reputation and satisfy their partners. The promise of a good time with the latest and powerful drugs has led many down a dangerous path, with some even trending on social media after collapsing while on duty.

Thus the pursuit of sexual satisfaction has become a matter of life and death in Malawi. Many men rely on sexual enhancement drugs to strengthen their performance, believing they will last longer and play more rounds, becoming the ‘king of the match’ at the end of the game.

However, these drugs and herbals come with risks, including long duration, pleasure, and stamina for the bedroom, but also potentially fatal side effects.

The story of Ngozo, who died after using Viagra, is a tragic reminder of the dangers of these substances. Despite previous experiences, Ngozo decided to buy viagra for better action during a weekend with his girlfriend.

Everything was going as planned, but along the way, Ngozo lost control, his blood pressure skyrocketed, and he fainted, never to recover.

Such stories are common in Malawi, where men seek to experiment with sexual enhancement drugs and herbals to improve their bedroom time and please their partners. But what drives this behavior?

According to experts, erectile dysfunction is not necessarily an issue of concern, but having such a problem regularly causes stress, affects self-confidence, and may contribute to relationship and marital problems.

Men opt for meds or herbs believing they will cure their problems, but this can lead to serious side effects and even death. Viagra, a trade name for Sildenafil, is used to treat erectile dysfunction but is often abused with beliefs that it improves libido, sexual performance, or increases male organ size.

Rodwell Gundo, a lecturer in medical and surgical nursing, in his article titled ‘on illicit use of viagra’, attributes most causes of erectile dysfunction to stress, medication, or diseases like diabetes.

He emphasises the need for proper diagnosis and treatment, citing various options, including counseling, stress management, and diet modification.

“Men should also understand that there are several treatment options for erectile dysfunction depending on the cause of the problem,” wrote Gundo. “Based on the assessment, other options for treatment may include counselling and stress management exercises in case of psychological problems,

“If the problem arises as an effect of medication, then the medical practitioner prescribes an alternative to that medication. For those that experience the problem due to diseases like diabetes, effective measures in addressing the problem include diet modification, medication and exercises.”

He then added that health authorities and relevant stakeholders should consider recreational use of viagra as an emerging health problem in the country.

“The misinformation on the use of viagra among other drugs — coupled with increased access to pornographic material — may contribute to high dependency on these pills.

“It is imperative that the authorities increase public awareness on side effects of the drug and counterfeit products. The sale of this drug from pharmacies should also be closely monitored to prevent non-prescription use.”

Lenard Gama, quality and assurance manager at Family Planning Association of Malawi, agrees with Gundo stating that the increased exposure to pornographic content among youth and men is the main resulting factor to erectile dysfunction and the increased demand for Viagra among them.

“Men see those pornographic actors performing the sexual act for more than 30 minutes and think that is how it should be done whilst a normal sexual encounter for normal humans is 10 minutes’ maximum and not more than that,” Gama said.

He, therefore, advised the youth and men in particular to refrain from watching pornographic content and also seek medical attention when facing health problems such as cardiovascular and neological diseases.

Public relations officer for Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority, Joseph Josiah warns against non-prescription use of Sildenafil, citing its interactions with other drugs and potential side effects, including headache, flushing, heartburn, nasal congestion, and impaired vision.

He said serious adverse effects include priapism, severe drop in blood pressure, heart attack, abnormal heart rhythm, and sudden hearing loss.

“Sildenafil also interacts with other drugs,” he said. “Viagra is a vasodilator which means it helps in relaxing blood vessels thereby decreasing blood pressure. However, in instances where one is suffering from high blood pressure and is taking medicines for management of blood pressure, taking viagra in this scenario may end up with excessive blood decrease which will have severe effects that may lead to death.

“For example, some antiretroviral drugs, erythromycin, ketoconazole and cimetidine inhibit the breakdown of Sildenafil and this prolongs blood levels of the drug. The effect of this interaction worsens severity of the side effects.”

Josiah further explains that simultaneous use of the drug and some antihypertensive like Propranolol lowers blood pressure, leading to inadequate blood supply to the body’s vital organs including the heart.

Its use is, therefore, contra-indicated in men taking medication that interact with it, men with diseases affecting the heart, blood vessels, liver, kidneys and some disorders of the eyes.

He then cautioned against the practice of buying the drug from unauthorised dealers, saying the tendency of buying from illegal ‘briefcase’ drug dealers — just for recreational use — is very dangerous in view of the serious effects that may arise.

He further advised men with erectile dysfunction to consult a medical practitioner for the problem and get the right prescription to avoid the serious side effects of the drug.

“Health authorities and relevant stakeholders should consider recreational use of viagra as an emerging public health problem in the country,” Josiah cautioned.

Blessings Alfred, a local vendor who sells herbs, advocates for natural remedies like gondolosi, chengambwani and mkwapukwapu, claiming they have additional health benefits and no side effects.

He emphasizes the need to remove misconceptions about these herbs, stating they can treat various diseases beyond sexual purposes: “Of course, these natural herbs provide extra sexual stamina to patients, but there are other benefits that people tend to overlook knowingly or unknowingly such as the fact that herbs such as gondolosi help in treating heart problems and other problems.

“Unlike the drugs that are sold in supermarkets or pharmacies, these herbs do not have side effects and can be taken by any person of any age — only that people have to remove the misconception that taking such herbs is for sexual purposes only, a lot of diseases that people are facing in this day and age can be fixed with these herbs,” Alfred said.

No life should be lost due to pleasure. Malawians need to be informed about erectile dysfunction, its causes, and the risks associated with sexual enhancement drugs and herbs.

Only through proper diagnosis and treatment can lives be saved.