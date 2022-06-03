PUMA assures customers of quality services as Thondwe Filling Station opens

The magnificent structure at Thondwe

Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

At the opening of Thondwe Filling Station in Zomba on Wednesday, Puma Energy Malawi Limited assured it’s customers of total adherence to its obligation of being customer-centric and continued innovation in the industry.

The company’s Managing Director Sipho Uaeca said the commissioning of the station underscores Puma’s commitment towards customer excellence and driving the economic growth in the country.

“At Puma, we value security of our staff and all our customers,” he said. Therefore, we consider issues of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) as key to our business.

“We expect to grow with this country because Malawi has great potential for growth and we are happy to be part of this.”

Uaeca added that the new filling station provides a platform of fulfilling the company’s vision and mission in their “core purpose of energizing the communities, helping to drive growth and prosperity by suitably serving our customer’s energy needs with due diligence”.

“Thondwe station will deepen the availability of our services in the southern part of this country and help us achieve the goal,” he said.

The station emanates from the commitment the fuel company made of continued investment in the fuel supply chain.

He further disclosed that Thondwe service station is a result of the promise they made some years back of a continued investment towards enhancing the experience of customers whenever they are purchasing fuel.

Thondwe station has been erected to strategically meet needs of customers motoring between Eastern and Southern regions.

PUMA’s retail partner for Thondwe Filling Station, Felix Maulidi concurred with Uaeca, saying the new gas stop will comply with regulations governing the fuel industry.

“We have been in this business for more than 20 years and we have not had any incident of breaching the rules,” he said. “This station will ensure quality customer service and adherence to the regulations.”

He also expressed satisfaction with the opening of the filling station as it is going to serve well people Thondwe and customers driving through the area.

“We are very happy with this development, we finished this filling station sometime back but because of other factors we have been waiting — but today is a dream coming true,” he said.