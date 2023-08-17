Public urged to report security issues to Police not on social media as that causes public panic

* We usually send officers to provide security at fuel stations without a charge since this is our constitutional obligation

* The other challenge is that fuel station attendants don’t want to inform the police about the availability of fuel

* Because they cash in kwa a zigubu (those who illegally buy in jerrycans)

* So the presence of the police disrupts their intentions — this is the verified information

By Duncan Mlanjira

Following several reports of violent mugging attacks in the streets of Limbe and Blantyre that are awash on social media, the Malawi Police Service is urging the public to inculcate a culture of reporting security issues to the law enforcers as opposed to resorting to social media because that cause causes panic and fear of crime.

This was said by Limbe Police Officer-in-Charge, Deputy Commissioner of Malawi Police Service, Gladson Chipumphula when contacted after a victim wrote on online publication, Malawi24 that he was brutally attacked at Kapenga area in Limbe allegedly by street urchins — popularly known as anamasikini.

The victim wrote that after the attack, he rushed to Limbe Police Station whose officers rushed him to Limbe Health Centre for successful medical attention.

When asked if the area around Kapenga is covered by their CCTV security surveillance system that they have in place, Chipumphula confirmed that it does and after they learnt of the incident through social media they failled to trace the incident at their surveillance control office.

“I wish the victim could have come to our office so that we check our CCTV cameras because the area concerned has CCTV camera,” he said.

Reports on social media also indicate that when motorists are queuing for fuel at service station when it’s dark, those at the back where it’s darker are being viciously attacked with two cases involved at Kanjedza that also involved journalist, Frank Phiri.

When asked if Limbe Police offer a special patrol when there are these long queues, Chipumphula said they “usually send officers to provide security at fuel stations without a charge since this is our constitutional obligation”.

“It is unfortunate that the person could be attacked in full view of other motorists on the queue despite the victim hooting for assistance. The other challenge is that fuel station attendants don’t want to inform the police about the availability of fuel at their respective fuel stations because they cash in kwa a zigubu (those who illegally buy in jerrycans) — so the presence of the police disrupts their intentions — this is the verified information.

On the street urchins turned violent muggers, Chipumphula emphasized that they do “apprehend these street-connected kids but the challenge is the disposal of these kids due to non availability of some players in the equation — who are entrusted with the constitutional responsibility and mandate of looking into the affairs of children. The situation currently is quiet.”

Thus Chipumphula’s plea is to the general public to report to the police not on social media all security threats they encounter, saying: “They should do it the same way they do when they are sick — they report to a medical doctor not on social media. Together we can change our nation.”

We also reached out to Blantyre Police to inquire of the progress of their CCTV surveillance system and its public relations officer, Peter Mchiza assured the public that installation is starting next month as they still have some other materials to mobilise.

He also assured the public that Blantyre Police does provide security personnel during long queues for fuel at service station, saying: “The owners of the fuel stations just have to inform us as soon as possible for us to know that they have fuel and need police presence.

“We do that for free, so if the people are facing challenges in fueling stations where the owners have not requested for police presence, the blame should go to them for failing to call police.”

A service station attendant, when asked why they do not ask for police presence, said they can’t afford to hire the police because there are charges for the service, but Mchiza denied this by emphasizing that they don’t charge for security: “That is not true. Our mandate is to ensure peace for all.”

He added that all players and stakeholders “should come together and do their part. It’s high time people should know that the role of police is taking suspected criminals to court and not removing people from the streets.

“If people come to the police with complaint that a particular kid has attacked them, police will treat that kid as suspected criminal and will be taken to court. If people do not report to police any issues regarding street kids as they are doing now, police will not arrest anyone because the role of police is to arrest criminals only.

“Section 39 of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi provides for freedom of movement to everyone. This means arresting people who are moving in streets without proper case is against the law.”

He also urged each and every Blantyre resident take responsibility on security issues, while advising them that “where they feel there is a threat, they should not move alone or don’t move at night. Report to police anything requiring police attention.”

He also urged NGOs and and other charity organisations to come forward and adopt the children from the streets, saying: “Police has no safer homes for the kids and the role of police is only to deal with crime suspects and not everyone.”

Meanwhile, Police in Lilongwe confiscated over a hundred jerrycans and other containers at various service stations in the City last week, following an influx of fuel black-market vendors, who are buying the commodity at the filling stations at the expense of rightful motorists, and selling it at exorbitant prices.

This follows a ban imposed by Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA), prohibiting the use of jerrycans at the pump stations in the country and Lilongwe Police Station reported that it is also deploying law-enforcers at all filling stations within its jurisdiction to make sure that all motorists have equal access of purchasing the commodity, other than black-market vendors gaining full control of the same.

“Lilongwe Police Station will continue to monitor and enforce measures to ensure sanity at all filling stations in the district,” said a statement on MPS Facebook page that offers various messages of public security and safety measures.