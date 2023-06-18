Public support plea to teachers not to wear provocative and seductive clothes that include mini-skirts

* Also includes blouses and dresses exposing breasts (commonly called flashing)



* Men wearing trousers that have no belts and deliberately left to slide down exposing their boxers and underwear in what is described as ‘kukhwefula’

By Duncan Mlanjira

The public have supported the invocation from the Education Division Manager for Central East Division, Billy Chikhwana Banda that asked all headteachers to ordered their teachers to refrain from dressing in provocative and seductive wear to classrooms.

For women, the wear include mini-skirts; bare back dresses and blouses; too tight dresses and blouses; blouses and dresses exposing breasts (commonly called flashing) as well as sleep-ons and T/shirts— for both women and men).

Male teachers are being asked not to wear trousers that have no belts and deliberately left to slide down exposing their boxers and underwear in what is described as ‘kukhwefula’; too tight trousers; sports shoes; untucked shirts; too short pairs of trousers exposing the knees, dirty clothes and from keeping unmanaged hair (dirty and unkempt).

The statement said the Central East Education Division “is aware of the constitutional rights that we all have when it comes to the right of dressing but “as teachers, we need not to be on the extreme offensive to others because of our dressing”.

“We all have the responsibility to make sure that other teachers and students do not fail to attain their right to work and their right to education respectively due to our dressing.”

Chikhwana Banda further said advised lady teachers that they are allowed to wear official pairs of trousers and suits and also implored on the headteachers promote decency in dressing.

Commenting to the development on Facebook, Ted Ching’ambeni also suggested this should not only be not only in schools but in public places as well which Ajax Chilala agreed, describing the tendency by teachers as serious.

“The government should set up a concrete solutions to these challenges, in fact not only in schools also public places,” Chilala said.

However, while many were in support of this decision, Andrew Tebulo described such seductive dressing as “normal to our generation”, which also Martin LaSt agreed saying: “I don’t see a problem there. Allow the change that makes a change in stimulation on upcomings.

“Alekeni amene akuziyambila azivutika … anawo azizolowela izo (let those who get sexually attracted suffer on themselves as the learners will get use to it). Just undestand that where there is a change some people will still be hurt, no matter what.”

In February, a Ghanaian online, yen.com.gh reported that there was a public outcry when a female high school student decided to style her school uniform by folding it and pinning it on the side to create a stylish mini skirt.

Captured on a TikTok video, the girl was seen dancing happily as she flaunted her curvy figure and the video went viral on social media, which got many people talking about it, saying: “The girl in the folded skirt is that one bad apple every parent fears.”

The report said some social media users wanted to know the name of the girls’ school, saying they could easily seduce their male teachers and put them trouble.

“Many people could not believe how freely they behaved as students,” said the report on yen.com.gh.