Public ridicule what Lilongwe City Council touts as new international bus station

By Duncan Mlanjira

Lilongwe City Council has ordered all bus operators, local or international, to relocate to a place it has constructed as new international bus station — what the Council is touting as a Grand Business Park.

Signed by the Council’s Chief Executive Officer, Macloud Kadam’manja, the directive includes even executive coaches to operate from the place, whose pictures are being charged on social media, which the public is ridiculing and scoffing at.

UK-based Rhodrick Junaid Kalumpha captioned one of the pictures on his Facebook: “In case you missed it — apparently this is the brand new Business Park International Bus Terminal located in Area 46, Lilongwe City Bypass Road. It was designed by some architect and approved by well learned, well travelled officers of the Capital City Council.

“And no — it was not opened in 1980, it is actually being opened today, 24th June 2024.

“When we tell you that some folks in Malawi are brain dead and lazy, you call us out with the ‘matchona mukudziwa chani’ jibe! This is a very big shame and the Minister responsible should sack the entire City Council for gross incompetence and abrogation of duty. This is criminal.

“Poverty of lacking basic human needs is better than poverty of the mind. It seems in Malawi most folks are suffering from both — a deadly combination. Malawians deserve better.”

In response, Wellington Mangulenje said: “And the dust of this fallacy too shall just settle and be forgotten then life goes on. That’s our Malawi!” but Kalumpha pleaded with Mangulenje, saying: “No, it will not settle. We are trying to contact the Chief Executive Dr. Kadam’manja to explain himself. We will not let this one lie until we have answers.”

Gulam Pinto added his voice saying this is not something surprising: “I await the next man-made disaster in our new Malawi, nobody is accountable, nobody cares, it all about self.”

Apparently, the land was to have been converted into a Grand Business Park which was a project by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) launched in 2017 whose construction began in 2018.

The park was built by China-Lilongwe Grand Holding Corporation Limited and was expected to be completed in 2022 and according to reports then, the business park had an estimated value of US$100 million and was expected to create 1,500 jobs and 2,000 indirect jobs for local people.

It was initially touted as a state-of-the-art shopping complex but has been criticised for its sub-standard construction and perceived deviation from the initially advertised design.

Some commentators on social media were of the opinion that it is a great intiative to relocate from the old and dilapidated bus terminal as it will ease a lot of things including the traffic in old town — it should be done better as the infrastructure is not befitting 21st Century.

Most pictures posted on Facebook did not show important amenities for users of the premises such as toilets, but the ones Maravi Express have depict that they are pit latrines.

Several others posted pictures of coach park stations in Dar es Salaam and South Africa, asking is something like that could have been designed to replace the dilapidated Lilongwe bus terminal at the Old Town.

It was observed that some structures are not being shown such as simple kiosk for food services for people who are waiting to board buses or waiting to be picked.

“In the event where 500 people are expecting to travel and arrive on that day — and an additional 250 who come to escort or pick up passengers — are they supposed to fit into that barn? Is this funded by an individual or taxes?” questioned one commentator.

Meanwhile, Kalumpha has just updated his Facebook page on the bus terminal saying he took the liberty to contact the Lilongwe City Council this morning: “I must say I was accorded a very good hearing from the officer I spoke with (very senior).

“Long story short, they will be holding a press conference this afternoon and all are invited to attend. They will also be organising a tour of the site — explaining developments

“So let us all stay tuned. We have one Malawi and it is our duty to keep it a beautiful Malawi,” he said.