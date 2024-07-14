Public responding favourably towards Onjezani Kenani appeal to raise funds towards legendary music artist, Sir Paul Banda’s medical needs

* Since he initiated the appeal last week, the funds are at over K8.2 million — thanks to all those who have donated



* To contribute through National Bank of Malawi account # 1855988, Stanley Kenani (SWIFT code NBMAMWMW for those outside Malawi

* Or through Airtel Money +265999604048, TNM Mpamba +265882187044 under Blasto Kenani

By Duncan Mlanjira

We need to honour our legends while they are alive, contends social media influencer, Stanley Onjezani Kenani as he appeals for well wishers to contribute funds towards legendary music artist, Sir Paul Banda’s medical needs.

A few hours ago, Kenani posted on his Facebook page that since he initiated the appeal last week, the funds are at K8.2 million — thanks to all those who have donated.

“The initiative is still open. We will hand the money over to Sir Paul Banda on Wednesday next week. My National Bank of Malawi account is 1855988, in the name Stanley Kenani (SWIFT code NBMAMWMW for those outside Malawi).

“You can also contribute through Airtel Money on +265999604048, or TNM Mpamba on +265882187044 — both numbers for my younger brother, Mr. Blasto Kenani.”

Kenani is also appealing to well-wishing audit firms to help out as in independently verifying his bank statements, as well as statements from Airtel Money and TNM Mpamba “to assure the public that all the money they gave us has been fully accounted for”, saying the volunteer audit firms to email him on stanleykenani@yahoo.com.

“What death does, it pounces like a leopard in the dark, and the only person you used to count on ends up being the first to descend to eternal rest,” he writes on Facebook.

“This is exactly what has happened in the life of veteran musician, Paul Banda. Last week, we buried his younger brother, Lucius, the singular pillar of his support. He himself is unwell, smitten – it turns out – by the same illness that felled his brother, kidney problems.

“To survive, Paul Banda relies on a dialysis machine, found only at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital. Twice a week he must find himself there, and these trips, plus the general care of his condition, need money.”

In his emphasis that we need to honour our legends while they are still alive, Kenani takes cognizance that “Paul Banda’s impact on Malawi’s music is nothing short of phenomenal — he literally trailblazed the entire explosion of talent from Balaka township, from the late 1970s when he formed Alleluya Banda, to the late 90s when he produced many bestselling albums to emanate from Balaka”.

“His soothing voice used to reach us through MBC in the late 80s and early 90s, when he released albums that swept the country by storm. It is not for nothing we fondly call him ‘Sir’ Paul Banda.

“Now we cannot stand by and watch as he faces the future without his pillar of support — let’s do something,” he said, while pledging K110,000 from himself.

Kenani assures the public that the initiative has been approve by Sir Paul Banda when he contacted him by phone on Monday last week.