‘Public relations is an art of building relationships, managing perceptions and influencing positive change’

PRSM president, Benson Linje

By Duncan Mlanjira

President of Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM), Benson Linje contends that public relations is more than media releases and event planning — it is an art and science of building relationships, managing perceptions and influencing positive change.

He made this emphasis yesterday during the commemoration of World Public Relations Day 2025, which was hosted by Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) Limited as also a capacity-building workshop held at ESCOM Training Centre in Mpemba, Blantyre.

It was celebrated under the theme; ‘Shaping Malawi’s Future Through Strategic Communication’, and Linje further committed that for the public relations practitioners in Malawi, the day was “a moment to reflect, to learn, and to recommit [themselves] to the values and responsibilities of the profession”.

He quoted one of the founding fathers of PR, Edward Bernays, when he once said: ‘Public relations is the attempt, by information, persuasion and adjustment, to engineer public support for an activity, cause, movement or institution’.

“This year’s theme reminds us that strategic communication is not a luxury — it is a necessity,” Linje said. “In a world of rapid change, misinformation, and growing public expectations, Malawi needs communicators who are not only skilled but also strategic.”

He added that such PROs must “understand the pulse of the people, who can bridge the gap between policy and public understanding, and who can help steer our nation toward inclusive development”.

“That is why today’s programme is so important. The capacity-building workshop we are hosting is not just a training — it is an investment; an investment in the future of our profession, and by extension, the future of Malawi.”

Sessions of the training included sharing experiences to equip themselves to serve their organisations and country better and there was also an interface with chief executive officers (CEOs) and heads of organisations.

“This is a rare and valuable opportunity to share expectations and align our communication strategies with the broader goals of leadership and national development,” Linje said, while expressing PRSM’s profound appreciation to sponsors of the event.

“In particular, we thank ESCOM for their generous financial contribution and for believing in the power of communication. We commend ESCOM for the strides it has made in becoming more accessible and responsive to its customers and stakeholders. Your efforts are not going unnoticed.

“We also extend our sincere appreciation to FDH Bank for their support towards the CEOs interface — your contribution has added great value to this important engagement, and we are grateful for your partnership.

“As the PR Society of Malawi, we are eager to collaborate with ESCOM and other partners on future ventures that promote transparency, engagement, and innovation in communication.

“To my fellow PR practitioners; today is your day, celebrate it with pride — but more importantly, honour it with purpose, take your profession seriously, continue to learn, to grow, and to lead.”

He also quoted Harold Burson, another PR legend, who once said: ‘Public relations is about performance recognition. You cannot have good public relations unless you have something good to report’.

“Let us be the professionals who always have something good to report — because we are doing good work, with integrity and impact. Together, let us shape Malawi’s future — one message, one relationship, one strategy at a time.

On his part, the host, ESCOM Limited’s CEO, Kamkwamba Kumwenda quoted the Bible — Hosea Chapter 4 verse 6, that says; ‘My people are destroyed for a lack of knowledge’, explaining that the “verse emphasises the notion that without knowledge people perish”.

“By extension, we can dare add that: without effective communication, companies, businesses and organisations can perish. Clear and timely effective communication can save lives by providing crucial information, instructions, and reassurance to those in need.

“Effective communication gives hope to the public. Without it, chaos and confusion reign, leading to disastrous consequences. Therefore, we can all agree that effective and strategic communication is a fundamental skill that is essential for organisations, companies, businesses, governments to thrive.”

He then rubbed it in that this is where PR experts come in to offer effective communication to the public — emphasising that the theme; ‘Shaping Malawi’s future through strategic communication’ “not only aligns with Enabler number 2 in the MW2063 blueprint that calls for Effective Governance Systems and Institutions through strategic communication but also speaks to ESCOM’S Integrated Strategic Plan for 2023-2027 to give customers a new experience through strategic and effective communication”.

“Communication practitioners are the bridge between organisations and the public. Your ability to effectively communicate goals, projects, and initiatives is essential in building trust and support from the community.

“It is through strategic communication that we can educate, inform, and engage with our customers and stakeholders to ensure the success of our endeavors.

He assured that ESCOM is “more than ready to leverage on effective and strategic communication to give customers a new customer experience” and was committed to continue to ensure that they communicate to customers “timely on any developments that are happening at [the national power utility service provider].

“I can say without any fear of contradiction that at ESCOM we are geared to empower and elevate the public relations department to ensure that it is part and parcel of crucial decision making process of the company.

“Let me put this way — public relations is a management function and the PR role must be a management position if organisations are to benefit from its activities. I believe this should be non-negotiable.

“As a CEO, I know for a fact that a strong public relations department can help a company build and maintain a positive brand image, handle crisis situations effectively, and enhance its credibility and trustworthiness.

“By proactively managing communication and media relations, the PR department can help shape public perception and ensure that the company’s messages are accurately conveyed to the target audience.

“This is why, as you might have noticed, as ESCOM we have gone flat out communicating our projects to the public, enhancing our social media visibility and deepening collaboration with our stakeholders.

“We are doing this to give hope that sooner we will achieve our vision of becoming a leading provider of reliable, inclusive and affordable electricity in Malawi and in the region.”