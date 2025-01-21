Public implores on MBS to continuously inspect shops over hygiene standards

* As the regulator finds shops such as Sana; Food Lovers Market; Panda Superstore stocking rotten food items, expired goods and poor hygiene

* MBS, this should not end here, it should be your routine needs. MBS needs to transition from being reactive to proactive in enforcing quality standards

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS), which is on a nationwide surprise market surveillance, is stumbling on several shops that are violating Section 39 of the Malawi Bureau of Standards Act.

MBS has since ordered the temporary closure of the guilty shops that were found to be stocking rotten food items, expired goods and following poor hygiene in their foodstuff storerooms.

So far, the guilty shops include Panda Superstore at Area 12 and Area 49 in Lilongwe, Sana Wholesale in Limbe, Sana Cash and Carry at Area 47 in Lilongwe

After the inspection operation in Lilongwe of three Sana outlets, City Centre Chipiku and Area 38 Food Lovers Market, MBS’ Communications Officer, Wazamazama Katatu is quoted by Times360Malawi as saying the malpractice of selling expired or defective commodities is against Section 39 of the Malawi Bureau of Standards Act.

He added that the premises that were closed will remain so until the issues identified are fully addressed, that included inadequate storage facilities and unhygienic toilets, which pose health risks.

However, Area 38 Kanengo Food Lovers Market was just fined K2.6 million for stocking rotten food products and operating in a leaking warehouse and Katatu told the media that they found that the quality control system of the supermarket was fine — only that there are some few non conformities.

“We have not closed the market because their level of conformities is not gross, we have instructed them to work on those area,” he told the media yesterday.

The public applauded the surprise market surveillance, but were quick to ask MBS to make this a routine exercise — attesting to the fact that cases are on the rise of shops, that are deemed reputable, are stocking rotten and expired foodstuffs.

Reacting to news after media outlets posted their publications on Facebook, several people observed Panda Superstore does stock rotten and expired food items all the time.

Thus Inno Nkhata said: “MBS needs to transition from being reactive to proactive in enforcing quality standards, ensuring that companies adhere to regulations by not selling unhygienic and substandard products, which would ultimately safeguard consumer rights.

“It’s alarming that these companies, despite being certified by MBS, fall short of meeting the required standards. Credit should be given to Minister of Labour Eng. Mumba as his actions are having a ripple effect.”

Minister of Labour cracked the whip by closing some shops in Lilongwe — at CP Feeds on the Airport Road at Magwero, Topmax Malata in Njewa and NT Plastics Manufacturing Ltd at Njewa — after he and his team discovered that they were subjecting employees to poor working.

And the Ministry kept their ears to the ground after closing the shops because a day later, they received a tip that NT Plastics Manufacturing Ltd, reopened without following proper procedures.

Minister Mumba immediately made another surprise visit to the company following the tip day and had its managing director, Zhouh Young Fei arrested for failing to comply with the order to close the company until all issues related to poor working conditions for the Malawian employees are resolved.

On MBS, Happy Katalika applauded that Minister Mumba must have jerked them up “from sleep to begin to rise up to their duty”, saying: “Imagine we have been eating expired foods and contaminated foods all this time.

“This [markert surveillance] is supposed to be a normal exercise which should be performed from time to time. Other oversight institutions should follow suit and bring sanity. The system is rotten.”

Manzy Emel also commended MBS, saying: “Consumer safety should always come first, and holding businesses accountable for poor hygiene and selling expired goods is crucial for public health.

“This also serves as a reminder to businesses to prioritise quality and comply with regulations to avoid such penalties. Let’s hope MBS continues this proactive approach across the nation to ensure better standards for all.”

Nathaniel Kitta also agreed, saying “it’s been a long time coming” adding that there is need to also check on prices of commodities: “I wonder where that body that used to regulate this went?” he asked, hinting the Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA).

“Everybody is pricing things anyhow out here, these bodies need to be working surely,” he said — but Kitta most likely hasn’t been following up on CAMA and Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) updates, that keep reminding consumers to check that prices of goods displayed on shelves match with what is on the receipt.







Even a customer, Prince Stevens alerted the public on Facebook in 2021 to comb their receipts, disclosing that he patronised a Sana Cash and Carry shop where he bout items that only fitted two plastic carrier bags which he was receipted at K114,380.

“I paid and left. Before I could switch the engine on, the dreader in me was in dread: ‘Comb the receipt’, an inner voice said. I combed the receipt, a thing I barely do. I observed that I was billed K76,935 for two bottles of honey that cost about K3,400 each.

“People, K76,935 is exactly an amount of money I paid for a core textbook of project management when I was studying for a Master of Science Degree in Informatics at Chancellor College (University of Malawi).

“Sana management just had to refund — comb your receipts,” he advised, which CAMA and CFTC continuously advocates.