Public dismayed by Kalibu Academy’s ‘arrogant and condescending’ communication to students’ parents

By Duncan Mlanjira

The social media is awash with condemnation of a statement that has come from Kalibu Academy to parents and guardians, which has been described as rude, arrogant, unprofessional, patronizing, condescending and downright bullish in nature.

The letter, dated May 9, 2020 which is informing the parents that it is one week old of its third term through its online teaching and learning service, is reacting to “vocal criticism on social media against Kalibu Academy from certain parents”.

“Of all the critics, not one has contacted the Academy before verbalizing on the social media,” says the letter authored by its director identified as Michael Howard.

“There are proper channels for solving legitimate grievances. The court of public opinion will not move the leadership of Kalibu Academy. Such behavior is not the way to deal with issues and is actually immoral.”

But the approach and language used to further explain is offensive and drew condemnation.

“Those parents who have most to say are often those parents who have not paid fees up to date. Remember parents, you are passing through and we remain.

“School rules are school rules. Every parent signs the list of school rules. You cannot then start complaining against the school and seeking to dismantle the rules to suit yourself or your kid.”

The Academy reveals that it is currently owed over K60 million by “delinquent parents, many of who appear on social media complaining about the Academy”.

“I think it would be very fair for me to publicize the names and amounts that delinquent parents owe. I am well aware that these are hard times but, we are all suffering.

“The overhead costs of running an Academy of the magnitude and excellence of Kalibu does not change whether students are in school or not.

“Nobody can say that Kalibu Academy is not extremely considerate of fees and even more considerate in the method of parents having to make three payments stretched over the term.

“All parents should know by now that we ask for 60% fees up front and then 20% after Exeat and the final 20% before the final exam of each term.”

The director further says the dates for payment of fees were carefully crafted so that the payment of fees always coincides with the government monthly payday.

He also said when Government ordered all schools closed and students were to be sent home there were only 2 weeks of school remaining and those two weeks were to be dedicated entirely to the examinations process.

“All of these examinations for all subjects at all levels were already printed (a total of 72,000 exam scripts) and completed in order to be written.

“Please note that when schools resume normal studies by students actually being present at the Academy, then those very exams will be written during the first week of the new full term.”

Howard further said all work done online will also be examinable during the second week of the new full term.

“Students who fail the examinations including what is currently being taught online will be required to repeat the academic year.

“Parents, you should have paid the final 20% of second term fees as at the last week of March when you enjoyed a full salary and could then have honoured that commitment.

The Academy asks the parents to pay the K600,000 online fee for this third term than paying K3.45 million for a whole year to repeat in the event their wards fail as a result of not attending school online.

It says the online school is compulsory, that it is school and is is third term and approved by the Ministry of Education.

“The Academy has gone out of its way to accept three monthly installments of K200,000 each but payable at the beginning of each month.

“We have again been gracious to parents by giving all parents this past week of grace in paying because we were waiting to hear from Ministry of Education on several issues.

“We have now been running online classes for a month. Those parents who took matters seriously were given three full weeks completely free.

“Many of you parents are still waiting to see what happens in the hope schools will be ordered back and you will not pay for online teaching but third term at Kalibu is already in session.

“We have already clearly told you parents that should schools be ordered physically back then you will be charged full termly fees K1.15 million minus what you have paid for online teaching.

“That is more than fair and more than any other school is offering. I cannot be more accommodating than this.

“It never ceases to amaze me how faithful and honourable single mothers are especially in the payment of fees. Well done to single mothers. Your burdens are heavy, I know, but you are really faithful.

“Thank you as well to the parents who do pay on time and who do not oppose everything we are doing at Kalibu Academy in the best interests of your son/daughter. Thank you,” Howard said.

In his post on Facebook, Idriss Ali Nassah said Kamuzu Academy or Saint Andrew’s International High School would never write to parents/guardians in such a rude, arrogant, unprofessional, patronizing and condescending manner.

“KA and Saints are owed large sums of money, too. The difference is that Saints and KA have class. Kalibu has a bully who, in all probability, writes letters to parents when high on some illicit substance.

“If this is how parents are spoken to, imagine what the students there go through at the hands of this person. It must be terrifying! Parents must unite and confront this bully.”

To which Lewis Kulisewa confessed that he failed to cope with the way parents are handled and he voluntarily withdrew his son from the school.

Hendrix Laher concurred with Nassah, saying: “You very right Idriss, Kamuzu Academy communicates with parents very sensitively, respectful and humility.

“The best organization I had never expected. What a civillised and responsible organization KA is!”

Anthony Chavunya Gama hinted that the director (Howard) has military background, a former USA soldier and doesn’t compromise and can be rude and impolite to some people.

Kondwani Ng’ambi said this reckless behaviour by Howard is because of the country’s broken systems, saying he is able to write in such style because he gets away with it since the authorities don’t pay any attention to act against it.

Reena Purshotam posed a question: “Isn’t that why parents send their children there though? They say the ‘discipline’ is good. Now they’re on the receiving end of that discipline.”

To which Nassah said people need to draw the line between abuse and discipline because at Kalibu, students are abused, come back home meek and broken.

“Then you will have parents saying, ‘look at how well behaved this kid is now’. Meanwhile the kid is withdrawn, depressed and in need of counseling.

“I have a horror story about a friend’s son whose hand was broken by a teacher. Kalibu didn’t want to inform the parents.

“It had to take the pity of a groundsman to call the parents and when they got there, the head teacher refused for them to see the son because ‘it was not a visitation day’.

“When they eventually collected him that day, his hand was swollen. He was taken to hospital and straight into surgery,” Nassah revealed.