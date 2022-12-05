Public calls for dethronement of 3 Mzimba chiefs who tolerated brutal assault and heartless humiliation of an elderly woman over witchcraft

The terrible blow that sent the senior citizen to fall into the the 6-foot grave



While applauding the decision by Inkosi Kampingo Sibande to suspend three traditional chiefs in Mzimba — Group Village Headman Zebedia Zighiri and village headmen Mandala Zimba and Alufeyo Mbale — for allegedly tolerating the brutal assault and heartless humiliation of an elderly woman, the public contend that they should be dethroned altogether.

According to reports, Inkosi Kampingo Sibande suspended the three for failing to control unruly youths who harassed the senior citizen when they first forced her to bury a dead body — accusing her of bewitching the deceased, who happens to be her daughter-in-law and died in South Africa. Her remains was repatriated back home.

A report on Zodiak online says Inkosi Kampingo Sibande summoned the three to his headquarters but they did not turn up, giving him the mandate to exercise his powers of suspending them.

The senior chief is quoted as taking cognizance that the incident is shameful especially now when the country is observing 16 days of activism against gender based violence (GBV).

Yet to be confirmed are reports that Mzimba Police have already arrested over 18 people who harassed the woman, when — during burial ceremony on Friday — a group of people pulled the senior citizen from the rest of the mourners and forced her to bury the body alone — and in sympathy, her sister joined her to offer help.







In the process, according to Mzimba Police public relations officer, Peter Botha, some people assaulted the victim to the extent that she lost two of her teeth.

A video clip that is trending on social media shows some stones being thrown at her and when she paused to check who was doing that, one male undressed her of her headgear (dhuku) and as she picked up her gear, another came over and unleashed a brutal brow.

She fell down and rolled over to fall into the 6-foot grave. According to Botha, the senior citizen lost two of her teeth.

Reacting to Inkosi Kampingo Sibande, the public applauded him but the three should be denthroned because “they dont deserve the chieftaincy” and that they should be arrested as well.

Jeorges Ophman wrote on Facebook that this tendency is coming out of hand, saying: “I witnessed the same in Nkhata Bay some two months ago — the youths of today have become uncontrollably.”

Tommy Chimpazi said: “Let’s be honest with ourselves, we are reactive as usual. I am also tempted to believe the T/A has taken this action because the video has gone viral.

“I have strong feeling even if the T/A was there, he wouldn’t have rescued the ‘poor’ women (like those Pastors present). There is massive knowledge gaps on this which may require public education and awarenesses on cultural beliefs, gender/GBV and social inclusion.

“Most important, we need mindset change plus integration of relevant interventions on the same. It’s not easy as social cultural construction takes time to eradicate though any little progress is commendable.

“We need short, mid and long-term actions on this — otherwise we will always be reactive. Summoning or/then suspension is neither enough or solution. While on suspension those local leaders plus relevant structures and stakeholders should undergo orientation on GBV/gender/social inclusion. We need practical solutions on this.”

Chennah Kasambi observed that this is not the first time the village heads to be suspended on similar issues, saying even Inkosi Kampingo Sibande said before that those traditional leaders “are very stubborn and seem to side with those irate youths”.

Several others condemned the brutal incident, saying “inhumane acts should not have room in our societies”, while Tiwonge Luhana said: “I hate witchcraft for truly I know it exists but on the other hand I don’t condone mob justice either.”

Emmanuel Zenengeya responded saying witchcraft is but “just a myth” that it doesn’t exist but Luhana insisted, saying: “I can see that those who say this evil practice doesn’t exist have never been affected by this act — I understand you.”

Alfred Kaziya challenged Luhana, saying: “I need someone who’s a witch or wizard to tell me that witchcraft really exists. I need to hear from the horse’s mouth. Not tales like my father, mother, sister was bewitched.

“Kuli HIV, cancers, BP, stroke etc kunjaku. What would lead someone to conclusively determine that a relative walozedwa? Anthufe timayenda tikudwala — kumwalira mwadzidzi is not something strange.

Meanwhile, Inkosi ya Makhosi M’mbelwa V — in reaction to the unfortunate incident in his jurisdiction— strongly suggests that the belief and witchcraft practices should be critically and legally scrutinized.

The King of the Ngoni Nation-Mzimba said in a press statement, that together with entire Mbelwa Chiefs’ Council, they consider the incident as “deeply saddening above everything”, described it as “heartless humiliation”.

“Usually such allegations are propelled by the acts of witchcrafts whose practices should be critically checked and entirely condemned in our society. Beliefs and theories from the witch doctors have created tension and threats, especially on the elderly who are often accused of practising witchcraft.

“We wish to condemn this barbaric attitude towards the elderly. It must always be remembered that the elderly are the fountain of wisdom and that at all times they should be treated with respect and dignity.”

The King of the Ngoni Nation-Mzimba reminds Malawians that accusing a person of practising witchcraft is an offence under the Laws of Malawi.