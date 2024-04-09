Protea Hotel Lilongwe Ryalls — emerging giant in the woods

* The new hotel is being developed to 4-star grade to boast of 180 rooms, conferencing facilities

* With a capacity to hold up to 350 participants as well as a health & fitness complex that will incorporate a spa and gym facilities

* To seal the mark of excellency, when completed, it will managed under the banner, Protea Hotel by Marriott

* A globally known luxury hotel management company, Marriott International

By Kondwani Magombo, MANA

It is majestically taking shape on 3.271 hectares of land on the courtyards of the historical Lilongwe Golf Club, promising the elegance that many a guest, world over, would be contented with.

The K88.8 billion (US$52.8 million) Protea Hotel Lilongwe Ryalls is Blantyre Hotels plc (BHL) project, signaling the expansion of the company’s portfolio of hotels beyond Protea Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre to the capital city, Lilongwe.

The new hotel is being developed to 4-star grade and it will, among others, boast of 180 rooms, conferencing facilities with a capacity to hold up to 350 participants as well as a health & fitness complex that will incorporate a spa and gym facilities.

To seal the mark of excellency, when completed, a globally known luxury hotel management company, Marriott International, will be operating the hotel under the banner, Protea Hotel by Marriott, according to BHL General Manager, Farrukh Maqbool.

“Marriott International is a globally recognised hotel brand known for its high standards of service and quality,” explains Maqbool through a questionnaire. “Operating under the Protea Hotel by Marriott brand, it will help the new hotel establish credibility and attract guests who are familiar with, and trust, the Marriott name.”

Maqbool describes Protea Hotel by Marriott as one of the 31 brands offered by Marriott International, adding that the Marriott Loyalty programme, BONVOY, which has recently hit a membership of over 200 million globally, is an award winning loyalty programme where members enjoy exclusive rates, and unlimited travel possibilities.

The BHL General Manager also believes that, as part of the Marriott International network, the hotel will benefit from a global distribution system, making it easier to reach potential guests around the world, and drive bookings.

“Overall, operating under the Protea Hotel by Marriott brand is likely to bring significant value to the new hotel, helping it establish a strong presence in Lilongwe’s hospitality market and attract a loyal customer base,” Maqbool sums it up.

According to the BHL general Manager, the expansion to Lilongwe has been influenced by market demand for a high-end international hotel in the city; the desire to fulfill the company’s strategic expansion plan to increase its footprint in key markets; and the urge to contribute to the economic growth and development of the city, among other factors.

BHL is not a sole player in the project. Other investors include ICON Properties plc (a subsidiary of NICO Holdings plc), Public Service Pension Trust Fund, SUCOMA Group Pension Scheme, Limbe Leaf Tobacco Company Limited Pension Fund, and Associated Pension Trust Limited.

The investors are developing the hotel building through the project company, Oasis Hospitality Limited, according to NICO Holdings Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Vizenge Kumwenda.

As a shareholding entity in the project, NICO Holdings marvels at the so many opportunities that the Protea Hotel Lilongwe Ryalls avails both at development and operation stages.

“On average, the project has this far maintained an employment number of 350 people for the past 14 months in the first phase, and this number is expected to double in the second phase,” explains Kumwenda.

“Beyond the construction workers, the project is also providing employment to local contractors, landscapers, foremen, electricians, plumbers, masons, welders, architects, interior designers, attorneys, engineers, suppliers, hardware store workers, etc.”

Kumwenda further observes that the project has provided artisans an opportunity to practice skills acquired at technical and vocational schools on a professionally managed site.

At operational stage, the CEO also observes that the hotel will provide permanent employment to both skilled and nonskilled labour, thus contributing to job creation in the country where unemployment is high.

The Lilongwe Golf Club site is another factor that makes the Protea Hotel Lilongwe Ryalls a giant to reckon with in the tourism industry and Kumwenda himself a golfer, says: “The site has a strong golfing legacy. The Lilongwe Golf Club is the only 18-hole PGA rated golf course in the country, with well-kept fairways and greens framed by century old trees.

“The hotel will transform the landscape of the city. The concept pulls the landscape into the building to connect the interior to the natural surroundings. The facilities of the hotel are centred around landscaped courtyards and create a peaceful environment for relaxation and leisure activities.”

Kumwenda also views the emerging hotel as a huge contribution to the development and growth of the tourism industry in Malawi, a view also strongly held by the Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule, and the Lilongwe City Council, through its publicist, Tamara Chafunya.

Kamtukule describes the Protea Hotel Lilongwe Ryalls as a positive development that will address the limited high-end accommodation options in Lilongwe, providing more variety, and attracting a wider range of tourists to the city.

The Minister also envisages more benefits beyond just quality hospitality services, as the hotel will stimulate a chain of economic activities around it through related sectors such as transportation and souvenir shops, which will attract more tourists, bringing in foreign currency while boosting government revenue through taxes.

“In addition, the new hotel’s positive impact extends beyond economic benefits; its association with a respected brand, Marriott International, could elevate Malawi’s image as a refined tourist destination, attracting new high-spending visitors and fostering the hospitality industry’s growth,” says the Minister.

Similarly, Chafunya says the Lilongwe City Council finds pride in the hotel project as “it will raise the bar in a number of aspects”.

She observes that, with its location, the Protea Hotel Lilongwe Ryalls will offer patrons a choice of where to go to for high quality services if the city centre might not be a site of their preference.

Chafunya adds that the theme facility (golf course) also offers befitting destination for international visitors during international tournaments should the course qualify for such events.

“Competition is good as it breeds improvement in not only quality of infrastructure, but also the services that are offered within the city. Such high quality infrastructure has a potential to stimulate urban renewal process in the area and the city as a whole, as those with old, dilapidated or compromised infrastructure may feel left out in attracting patronage of similar standards that would prefer high quality infrastructure, coupled with good service, which we believe Marriott will bring — given their international track record.”

According to Chafunya, the City Council aims to work with the investors and support them appropriately as part of providing an enabling environment for such businesses to thrive.

The hotel project at the Lilongwe Golf Club has not missed the attention of the National Planning Commission (NPC), which has since described the emerging infrastructure as a development in line with the MW2063 national vision.

NPC’s spokesperson, Thom Khanje, says the project supports the development of tourism as one of the strategic sectors of the country for the creation of jobs, generation of government revenue through taxes, as well as for earning of foreign exchange for the country through tourist inflows.

“The project falls under MW2063-Pillar III, which is Urbanization, with tourism as a key focus area. It also supports the realization of the MW2063 Enabler 3 on Private Sector Dynamism since the project has been championed by the private sector, which is expected to lead the wealth creation agenda of the MW2063.”

Khanje further notes that the project will enhance the functionality of the Lilongwe Golf Club as one stop leisure resort within the city of Lilongwe, encompassing golf, food and beverages services, as well as lodging.

The new Protea Hotel Lilongwe Ryalls, under the Protea Hotel by Marriott banner will, undoubtedly, rake in the much-needed forex, as according to what is contained in BHL’s concept.

The concept notes that “BHL has historically earned 55.4% of its accommodation revenue in foreign currency over the past eight years, enabling it to partially offset rising costs triggered by local currency depreciation”.