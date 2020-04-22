Prophet Bushiri hands over COVID-19 relief food items, health kits to SA’s North-West province

By Ephraim Nyondo, ECG Publicist

South Africa-based Malawian, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) on Tuesday handed over COVID-19 relief food items and health kits to his host country’s North-West province’s department of social social development.

This was the Prophet’s response for vulnerable families in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and the assorted packages were received by the premier of North West Province, Professor Job Mokgoro at the Department of Agriculture Buildings in Rustenberg.

Professor Mokgoro was in accompany of the Provincial Cordinator of ANC in the province and MECs from Agriculture, Sports and Social Development.

In his remarks, Prophet Bushiri said the gesture in North West is just a continuation of what the church has, in the past months, been doing as part of complimenting the able leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa in ensuring that South Africans are not just safe from COVID-19 but also they should not suffer from hunger.

“Since last month, we have been distributing food parcels, giving out cash disbursements, providing healthy kits and, also, holding special online prayers to our people in different provinces.

“So far, through our local leaders and pastors, we have been to Durban, Vaal, New Castle, Sebokeng, King Williams, Nelspruit, Limpopo and today we are here in Rustenberg,” Prophet Bushiri said.

He added that during the Monday Night Online Service, the church sent out cash to so many people to help them buy groceries during these tough times of COVID-19 lockdown.

The ECG leader also made a hint that, in few days, the church will be announcing its contribution to the solidarity fund.

On his part, Professor Mokgoro hailed Prophet Bushiri for the gesture saying the donation will go a long way in meeting the needs of the people in the province.

“We thank you not just because of the food packages that you have brought, but also because your continued prayers for this country,” he said.

Professor Mokgoro then assured Prophet Bushiri that his province will make that every grain donated will surely reach the empty stomach in the province.

Meanwhile, Prophet Bushiri launched the ECG online church services on Sunday and over 6 million people joined it worldwide.

The move is an intelligent and timely response to the suspension of physical church meetings due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

“ECG Church Members and followers across the world become part of the church services through subscribing to Major 1 Connect, an Application which helps them joining the video conferencing hosted by Prophet Bushiri in his studios in South Africa,” explained the Prophet on how his online church works.

“Through the video conferencing, those connected are able to interact with the Prophet, just like a normal physical church gathering. They are able to talk with the Prophet and, most important of it all, to pray with him as their number one prayer partner.

“The video conference is then broadcasted live on Prophetic Channel TV, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter handle of the church,” said Prophet Bushiri.

During the launch on Sunday about 7,000 connected directly through Major 1 Connect and over 6 million joined through connecting with live broadcasts on Prophet Channel Tv, You Tube and Facebook.

More than 25,000 people are expected to connect directly in the coming service.

The ECG Church is happy with the innovation as it provides a platform of praise and worship that is safe, one that keeps people in their homes, in the wake of COVID-19.

“The live church services broadcasting will be conducted every Monday Diplomatic, Friday Midweek services from 20:00 CAT and Sunday Service from 10:00 in the morning,” Bushiri said.

The Major 1 Connect Application can be found on AppStore and Google Store.