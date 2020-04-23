Prophet Bushiri extends humanitarian hand to most vulnerable

Maravi Express

South Africa-based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who is on a humanitarian campaign to assist people with various food stuffs and sanitation products in the wake of Coronavirus (COVID-19), has also not ignored the most vulnerable in his host country as well as in neighboring Namibia

On Tuesday, the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Limpopo branch was a beneficiary where Bushiri donated food stuff to the Vutlhari Simulation Disability Centre in Mamaila Village.

The centre is an NPO that looks after 55 disabled children and adults who are either neglected or orphaned.

The founder of the centre, Pheko Baloyi spoke words of gratitude to Prophet Bushiri’s representative in the area, Apostle Dunamis — who the resident Pastor of ECG Sekgosese in Limpopo.

“The food stuff will help during this lockdown period because we couldn’t afford to buy in bulk, this provision will help to sustain us,” Baloyi said.

The Apostle explained that their Spiritual Father Prophet Bushiri is the one who prompted branches to go out and help those less advantaged to ease the financial burden of COVID-19.

Prophet Bushiri has always come through for victims during crises like Natural Disasters in South Africa and neighboring countries and on Monday, ECG Mariental Namibia was out and about and landed at Sacred Heart Hospice after heeding the call by Prophet Bushiri to donate food to the charitable organization.

The ECG branch chose the 16-patients hospice because they are one of the many establishments affected by the lockdown but mostly to show support to the sick patients through prayer and donations as most of them have been abandoned by their loved ones.

Pastor Kennedy, the resident pastor of ECG Mariental said: “The head of the centre was so emotional, she was very appreciative of the essentials we brought which included adult diapers and food.”

Pastor Kennedy encouraged everyone to help where they can to ease the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial burden especially on those looking after the fragile and old.

Also on Tuesday ECG handed over COVID-19 relief food items and health kits to North-West province’s department of social social development.

The assorted packages were received by the premier of North West Province, Professor Job Mokgoro at the Department of Agriculture Buildings in Rustenberg in the accompany of the Provincial Cordinator of ANC in the province and MECs from Agriculture, Sports and Social Development.

In his remarks, Prophet Bushiri said the gesture in North West is just a continuation of what the church has, in the past months, been doing as part of complimenting the able leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa in ensuring that South Africans are not just safe from COVID-19 but also they should not suffer from hunger.

“Since last month, we have been distributing food parcels, giving out cash disbursements, providing healthy kits and, also, holding special online prayers to our people in different provinces.

“So far, through our local leaders and pastors, we have been to Durban, Vaal, New Castle, Sebokeng, King Williams, Nelspruit, Limpopo and today we are here in Rustenberg,” Prophet Bushiri said.

He added that during the Monday Night Online Service, the church sent out cash to so many people to help them buy groceries during these tough times of COVID-19 lockdown.

The ECG leader also made a hint that, in few days, the church will be announcing its contribution to the solidarity fund.