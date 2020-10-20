Prophet Bushiri and his wife Mary arrested in SA over investment scheme

Maravi Express

South Africa-based Malawian preacher, Shepherd Bushiri Prophet who ministers the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), is reported by the that country’s media that he and his wife Mary have been arrested by fiscal police, the Hawks over an investment scheme called Rising Estate.

A report by sundayworld.co.za quotes a statement issued by the church, that the couple was asked to present themselves to the Hawks offices on Monday night in Pretoria accompanied by their lawyers to discuss an issue relating to the investment company.

The incident comes after several people have alleged that they were robbed of their hard earned monies by Bushiri through an investment scheme, which was now refusing to release funds back to them.

“The Hawks informed lawyers of our leaders, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri, late Monday afternoon that they (Hawks) are requesting the couple to go to their office by 11am, accompanied by their lawyers to discuss an issue concerning a certain investment pertaining to certain company,” sundayworld.co.za quotes the statement.

“We are told as the Prophet and lawyers were getting prepared for the 11am appointment, the Hawks went to their house before the 11am appointment and arrested the Prophet’s wife alone.



“We are told the Prophet is on his way to the Hawks office to hand over himself. He believes in the justice system of the country and he will abide to all what the law compels until all this war is done,” reads the statement, which is shared on Bushiri’s social media platforms.

The sundayworld.co.za says the church and its leader were not ready to discuss the matter in full length as it was still being investigated by the Hawks.

Last year, Bushiri and his wife were also arrested on charges of fraud and money laundering, whose case kept been postponed for close to five times.