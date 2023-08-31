Project Innovation Center introduces revolutionary online market platform expanding opportunities for traders and businesses

* It presents a remarkable opportunity for sellers to exhibit their merchandise within a dedicated online room

* Complete with images and product details and price — providing an immersive shopping experience for customers

By Duncan Mlanjira

Project Innovation Center (PIC), a pioneering institution committed to fostering innovation, economic growth, and sustainable development within Malawi and the broader global community, has introduced a revolutionary online market platform set to expand opportunities for traders and businesses in Malawi.

Dubbed ‘All in One’, the statement from PIC Chief Executive Officer, Kondwani Kachamba Ngwira says the online market platform “presents a remarkable opportunity for sellers to exhibit their merchandise within a dedicated online room, complete with images and product details and price — providing an immersive shopping experience for customers”.

“We are thrilled to announce that ‘All in One’ is now ready for use,” he said. “What sets this platform apart is the flexibility it offers — sellers can maintain their virtual rooms indefinitely or for a predetermined period, giving them ultimate control over their product displays.

“The platform is able to generate financial reports and is available in more than 10 languages and international currencies,” he said adding that to amplify the visibility of products, PIC has implemented an ingenious marketing strategy by seamlessly integrating them with popular websites and television stations on both local and international levels.

“This strategic approach ensures that products receive maximum exposure and capture the attention of a broader audience. PIC understands the importance of fostering growth within the business community.

“Hence, during the initial phase, sellers will be granted complimentary access to the platform for one year, enabling them to explore its capabilities and benefits.

“Following this grace period, a nominal annual fee of K10,000 will be introduced to continue utilizing the platform’s services.”

Ngwira expressed his excitement about the upcoming launch, saying: “We are currently in the process of mobilizing users and are on track for the platform’s official launch in September.

“This platform is set to become the largest and most comprehensive trade platform in Malawi, catering to local and international sellers alike. As a contribution to the Buy Malawi Strategy and MW2063 development agenda, we are pleased to offer discounted rates to sellers of locally made products.”

He adds that PIC’s dedication to innovation and supporting local businesses is evident through its commitment to providing a cutting-edge platform that transcends geographical boundaries.

“’All in One’ promises to reshape the landscape of online commerce, providing traders and businesses with unparalleled opportunities for growth, visibility, and success,” he said.

Through groundbreaking initiatives and platforms, PIC says it’s seeks to empower businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals to thrive in an ever-evolving market landscape.